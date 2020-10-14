Good Morning Britain studio descends into chaos as mouse scurries across set

14 October 2020, 08:38

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Good Morning Britain hosts were shocked this morning when a small rodent invaded the set.

Weather presenter Laura Tobin and political editor Ranvir Singh were left screaming on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday after a mouse was spotted scurrying across the set.

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid, on the other hand, were not left as shocked, as Piers went on to mock their reactions.

Returning from the break, Piers said: "Dramatic breaking news, there is a mouse on the studio floor, everybody shrieks and wails.

"There has been a lot drama here during the commercial break."

The mouse was looking for food around the Good Morning Britain set
The mouse was looking for food around the Good Morning Britain set. Picture: ITV

He went on to explain: "It is hiding under one of the cameras, we just don't know which one."

Piers even joked that their reactions to the rodent felt like a "crocodile had arrived on set".

Later, Laura started to warm to the mouse, sharing on her Instagram story that she thought it was actually rather cute.

She recorded it moving around the studio before she warned that it was heading in the direction of the This Morning set, meaning Holly and Phil may be in for a shock of their own as well.

