GMB’s Dr Hilary issues warning over new 3-tier lockdown as he calls for tighter restrictions

Good Morning Britain's Dr Hilary said the 'rule of six' is not strict enough.

Dr Hilary has spoken out about Boris Johnson’s new 3 tier lockdown system.

On Monday, the Prime Minister announced new restrictions for ‘High and Very High’ alert areas, including a ban on households mixing and pubs and restaurants shutting.

However, many cities will stay in the ‘Medium’ category, where they will continue to abide by the current 'rule of six' and 10pm curfew for hospitality.

But Dr Hilary has said these rules have not gone far enough, and has warned the country could face even stricter social distancing measures in just weeks if Covid cases continue to rise.

Dr Hilary said the rule of six is too high. Picture: ITV

Speaking to hosts Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan, he said: "If you are having a rule of six where six different households can meet indoors, I always said that is far too many.

"Because those six people can then disperse and go and meet five other people, it doesn't make any sense to me, it's far too many.”

Dr Hilary suggested that the rule should be reduced to just two households.

"I am much more in favour of restricting the number of households you can meet indoors to two, or even less in tier three, right now is what they should be doing in Liverpool.

"It's harsh and it's difficult but there is no escaping the fact that we are in a pandemic.

"It's very nasty, transmissible virus, most cases are affecting the 20-29 age group but that's creeping up, we are seeing more older people affected now, it's very worrying.”

For those areas in Tiers two and three, households are not allowed to mix indoors, unless they are in a support or childcare bubble.

In tier three, different households are also not allowed to meet in gardens or outdoor spaces.

When Piers asked why the government is not putting in tighter restrictions for the whole country, Dr Hilary replied: "The advisers advise and the government decides.

"They are balancing the economy, they are balancing mental health, the rest of the NHS, against the harm of COVID.

"And somewhere, a decision has to be made."

