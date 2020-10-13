GMB’s Dr Hilary issues warning over new 3-tier lockdown as he calls for tighter restrictions

13 October 2020, 12:29

Good Morning Britain's Dr Hilary said the 'rule of six' is not strict enough.

Dr Hilary has spoken out about Boris Johnson’s new 3 tier lockdown system.

On Monday, the Prime Minister announced new restrictions for ‘High and Very High’ alert areas, including a ban on households mixing and pubs and restaurants shutting.

However, many cities will stay in the ‘Medium’ category, where they will continue to abide by the current 'rule of six' and 10pm curfew for hospitality.

But Dr Hilary has said these rules have not gone far enough, and has warned the country could face even stricter social distancing measures in just weeks if Covid cases continue to rise.

Dr Hilary said the rule of six is too high
Dr Hilary said the rule of six is too high. Picture: ITV

Speaking to hosts Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan, he said: "If you are having a rule of six where six different households can meet indoors, I always said that is far too many.

Read More: EastEnders' Mick Carter in emotional historic abuse storyline after mum of secret daughter is revealed

"Because those six people can then disperse and go and meet five other people, it doesn't make any sense to me, it's far too many.”

Dr Hilary suggested that the rule should be reduced to just two households.

"I am much more in favour of restricting the number of households you can meet indoors to two, or even less in tier three, right now is what they should be doing in Liverpool.

"It's harsh and it's difficult but there is no escaping the fact that we are in a pandemic.

"It's very nasty, transmissible virus, most cases are affecting the 20-29 age group but that's creeping up, we are seeing more older people affected now, it's very worrying.”

For those areas in Tiers two and three, households are not allowed to mix indoors, unless they are in a support or childcare bubble.

In tier three, different households are also not allowed to meet in gardens or outdoor spaces.

When Piers asked why the government is not putting in tighter restrictions for the whole country, Dr Hilary replied: "The advisers advise and the government decides.

"They are balancing the economy, they are balancing mental health, the rest of the NHS, against the harm of COVID.

"And somewhere, a decision has to be made."

Now Read: Nadiya Hussain praises ‘unexpected’ new Bake Off host Matt Lucas after criticism

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

It's been revealed that EastEnders' Mick Carter suffered child abuse

EastEnders' Mick Carter in emotional historic abuse storyline after mum of secret daughter is revealed
Holly Willoughby's dress is a rental today

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her blue shirt dress rented from Hurr

Celebrities

Nadiya Hussain has had her say on Matt Lucas' Bake Off debut

Nadiya Hussain praises ‘unexpected’ new Bake Off host Matt Lucas after criticism
Michelle Hardwick and Kate Brooks got married in 2019

Inside Emmerdale’s Kate Brooks and wife Michelle Hardwick’s relationship as they welcome baby boy
I'm A Celebrity could be cancelled

I'm A Celebrity forced to hold ‘urgent talks about axing series’ ahead of strict new lockdown rules

Trending on Heart

Halloween might be a bit different this year, but you can still have fun at home

Halloween 2020: Tasty cocktails to make at home during spooky season

Food & Health

What is Jamie Laing's net worth?

What is Jamie Laing's net worth?

Celebrities

JJ Chalmers is one of the Strictly 2020 contestants

Who is Strictly's JJ Chalmers, how old is he and how did he get his injuries?

Celebrities

Halloween windows

You can make terrifying Halloween window displays with just a can of fake snow

Lifestyle

Tom Parker's bandmates Max George and Jay McGuiness have reached out online

Tom Parker's The Wanted bandmates share messages of support following brain tumour diagnosis

Celebrities

A bride's best friend has demanded her expensive gift back

Wedding guest demands bride returns expensive gift after being disinvited due to coronavirus

Lifestyle