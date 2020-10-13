EastEnders' Mick Carter in emotional historic abuse storyline after mum of secret daughter is revealed

It's been revealed that EastEnders' Mick Carter suffered child abuse. Picture: BBC

By Naomi Bartram

Mick Carter will be the centre of a historic abuse storyline over the coming months.

EastEnders fans were shocked on Monday evening when it was revealed that Mick Carter suffered sexual abuse as a child.

The twist came after Mick (Danny Dyer) recently learned that Frankie is his secret daughter, after fathering her at just 12-years-old.

And now BBC bosses have confirmed that the soap will explore the historic abuse Mick went through at the hands of a care worker in the emotional storyline.

During the shocking episode, Frankie was seen accusing Mick of cheating on Linda with her mother Katy some time ago.

EastEnders bosses have worked with charities for Mick Carter's new storyline. Picture: BBC

But when she spoke to Mick's aunt Tina Carter, she found out that her mum Katy was Tina and Mick's care worker when they were in care.

She then told Frankie in front of Mick, that he was just a child when they knew her mother and hadn’t seen her since.

As Frankie appeared to realise what happened, she told Mick: "It's not an affair, it's disgusting.”

Over the coming months, the soap will explore how Mick's past has impacted his mental health.

EastEnders has worked with charities Survivors UK and the NSPCC to ensure the issue has been handled sensitively.

Executive Producer Jon Sen said: "Viewers have always been aware that Mick spent many years in care, which has been the cause of his fractured relationship with Shirley but now the audience will discover just why Mick’s childhood has been so traumatic.

"This storyline will see Mick having to confront the demons of his past, something he has desperately tried to avoid for many years and face up to the realisation that he experienced abuse whilst he was in care.

"Our work with SurvivorsUK and NSPCC has been vital in informing and grounding Mick’s story very much in reality. We hope this storyline will help to challenge the perceptions, the stigma and the shame - particularly experienced by male survivors."

If you have been affected by the storyline, the NSPCC Helpline can be reached on 0808 800 5000 or email help@nspcc.org.uk.

The SurvivorsUK National Online Helpline for Male Survivors can be reached from 12pm – 8pm every day on their website at http://survivorsuk.org.

