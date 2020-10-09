How old is new EastEnders actress Mica Paris and what did she sing?

Mica Paris stars as Ellie in EastEnders. Picture: Instagram/BBC

Mica Paris is playing Ellie in EastEnders, but how old is she and what did she do before joining the soap?

Mica Paris recently made her debut in the square as brand new villain Ellie Nixon.

And it seems as though she’s even got The Square's resident hard man Phil Mitchell shaking in his boots.

But who is Mica Paris and what were her hit songs? Here’s what we know...

How old is EastEnders’ Mica Paris?

Mica Paris is a 51-year-old actress who was born in Islington, London.

The star sung with a gospel choir in her teens and released her debut album So Good in 1988 which went Platinum.

Mica has appeared on plenty of TV shows, including Gok Wan's Miss Naked Beauty, ITV’s CelebAir, Loose Women and The Michael Ball Show.

Mica Paris plays Ellie Nixon in EastEnders. Picture: BBC

She also co-hosted BBC's What Not To Wear for two seasons in 2007 and turned her hand to acting when she played a jazz singer in Agatha Christie's Miss Marple.

Read More: Who plays Wendy Posner in Emmerdale?

Mica was a star on Strictly Come Dancing in 2008, but she was voted out in the second week with Iain Waite.

She has also starred in West End shows such as Mama I Want to Sing and Sweet Lorraine

As for her personal life, Mica has two daughters, Monet, 29, with her ex-husband and Russia-Mae, 14, with German film director Andreas Neumann.

What did Mica Paris sing?

Before her acting career, Mica had a number of hits including My One Temptation, Where Is the Love and Breathe Life Into Me.

Other songs include My One Temptation, Like Dreamers Do and I Never Felt Like This Before.

Who does Mica Paris play in EastEnders?

Mica now plays Ellie Nixon in EastEnders, who is the adoptive grandmother of Raymond Dawkins.

Speaking about the character, Mica said: "I’ve always played positive, encouraging, uplifting people, I recently did a 2 year tour of Fame that ended up in the West End. My character Ellie is the complete opposite to what people know me for.

"I’ve never, ever played a villain before in my life! It’s interesting because growing up in the industry a lot of people assumed that I was like Ellie.

"I can be quite intimidating when you see me so everyone was always shocked that I’m actually not like that, but with Ellie I am exactly that! It’s not me at all!”

Now Read: Coronation Street fans get first look at 'new' Todd Grimshaw after Bruno Langley was axed