How old is new EastEnders actress Mica Paris and what did she sing?

9 October 2020, 11:18

Mica Paris stars as Ellie in EastEnders
Mica Paris stars as Ellie in EastEnders. Picture: Instagram/BBC

Mica Paris is playing Ellie in EastEnders, but how old is she and what did she do before joining the soap?

Mica Paris recently made her debut in the square as brand new villain Ellie Nixon.

And it seems as though she’s even got The Square's resident hard man Phil Mitchell shaking in his boots.

But who is Mica Paris and what were her hit songs? Here’s what we know...

How old is EastEnders’ Mica Paris?

Mica Paris is a 51-year-old actress who was born in Islington, London.

The star sung with a gospel choir in her teens and released her debut album So Good in 1988 which went Platinum.

Mica has appeared on plenty of TV shows, including Gok Wan's Miss Naked Beauty, ITV’s CelebAir, Loose Women and The Michael Ball Show.

Mica Paris plays Ellie Nixon in EastEnders
Mica Paris plays Ellie Nixon in EastEnders. Picture: BBC

She also co-hosted BBC's What Not To Wear for two seasons in 2007 and turned her hand to acting when she played a jazz singer in Agatha Christie's Miss Marple.

Read More: Who plays Wendy Posner in Emmerdale?

Mica was a star on Strictly Come Dancing in 2008, but she was voted out in the second week with Iain Waite.

She has also starred in West End shows such as Mama I Want to Sing and Sweet Lorraine

As for her personal life, Mica has two daughters, Monet, 29, with her ex-husband and Russia-Mae, 14, with German film director Andreas Neumann.

What did Mica Paris sing?

Before her acting career, Mica had a number of hits including My One Temptation, Where Is the Love and Breathe Life Into Me.

Other songs include My One Temptation, Like Dreamers Do and I Never Felt Like This Before.

Who does Mica Paris play in EastEnders?

Mica now plays Ellie Nixon in EastEnders, who is the adoptive grandmother of Raymond Dawkins.

Speaking about the character, Mica said: "I’ve always played positive, encouraging, uplifting people, I recently did a 2 year tour of Fame that ended up in the West End. My character Ellie is the complete opposite to what people know me for.

"I’ve never, ever played a villain before in my life! It’s interesting because growing up in the industry a lot of people assumed that I was like Ellie.

"I can be quite intimidating when you see me so everyone was always shocked that I’m actually not like that, but with Ellie I am exactly that! It’s not me at all!”

Now Read: Coronation Street fans get first look at 'new' Todd Grimshaw after Bruno Langley was axed

Eastenders Latest

See more Eastenders Latest

Natalie Cassidy has shared a loved up snap with her partner

Natalie Cassidy shares rare snap with fiancé and EastEnders coworker Marc

Celebrities

Is EastEnders' Mick Carter Frankie's dad?

EastEnders Mick Carter spoilers: Is Frankie his daughter and who is Katie Lewis?
Lucas Johnson is returning to EastEnders

EastEnders confirms serial killer Lucas Johnson is set to make shock return
Gray Atkins killed Chantelle in EastEnders

EastEnders Chantelle Atkins spoilers: Does Gray Atkins get caught for her murder?
Stacey Fowler is back on EastEnders

EastEnders Stacey Fowler spoilers: What did she do and will she go to prison?

Trending on Heart

Who is that hand attached to?

This 120 year-old picture has people terrified after they spot a ghostly extra hand

Lifestyle

The line up for Celebrity SAS has been 'revealed'

Celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins: Who is in the line up?

The Princess Switch: Switched Again will be out on Netflix in November

Netflix release first look at The Princess Switch 2, starring a third Vanessa Hudgens
Verity and Jack starred on Married at First Sight UK season 4

Married at First Sight UK season 4: Where are Verity and Jack now?
A woman has revealed her clever 'rule of four' for Christmas

Mum praised for 'genius' gift rule to stop her kids being spoilt over Christmas

Lifestyle

Sarah Harding has moved to Manchester to be with her mum

Sarah Harding 'moves in with mum' as she undergoes 'intensive cancer treatment'

Celebrities