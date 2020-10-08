Coronation Street fans get first look at 'new' Todd Grimshaw after Bruno Langley was axed

Coronation Street fans spotted new photos of Todd Grimshaw. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

Corrie fans spotted new photos of Todd Grimshaw on the soap as Gareth Pierce made his debut.

Todd Grimshaw made his return to Coronation Street this week following three years away from the soap.

But newbie on the cobbles Gareth Pierce has replaced Bruno Langley, after the original Todd actor was charged with assaulting two women in a Manchester bar.

And it looks as though all traces of Bruno have been removed from the soap, as photographs on a table in the Grimshaw family home have been superimposed with Gareth's face.

Eagle-eyed viewers were quick to spot this detail, after Sean Tully (Antony Cotton) walked through the door and put his keys on the side, giving a glimpse of the picture.

A photo of Gareth was seen on Coronation Street. Picture: ITV

As a mysterious intruder was then seen stealing money from the house, many fans of the show are convinced the criminal will be revealed as Todd.

“Todd's back #Corrie,” said one person on Twitter, while a second agreed: “That must be the new Todd. #Corrie”.

A third added: “Was that Todd nicking money? #Corrie.”

This comes after bosses of the ITV soap revealed they had replaced all the old snaps of Todd with images of Gareth.

Using photo editing software, Gareth's childhood images have been placed onto photos of Todd and his on-screen brother Ryan Thomas.

Gareth Pierce is starring as Todd Grimshaw in Coronation Street. Picture: ITV

Gareth told Sun Online: "The on set family photos in the Grimshaws – all the Todd ones are from my childhood but mixed in with Ryan’s as Jason.

“So it oddly feels there’s brotherly connection even though we haven’t met.“

Bruno, 37, was axed from Corrie 2017 after he pleaded guilty to the two charges of assault and was given a 12-month community order, a curfew and had to wear an electronic tag.

Gareth has since said he wants put his own spin on the character.

Bruno Langley played Todd Grimshaw for 16 years. Picture: Shutterstock

Speaking to the Mirror, Gareth admitted that he had watched old episodes before his audition, but hasn’t watched any since.

He said: "I wanted to drill down to what those core characteristics of Todd were.

"There's a sense of him being a bit of a chameleon. Also that sarcasm, that dry wit and that humour and there's still the sense of a little boy who can kind of get away with it.

"Since finding out the part is mine and I'm playing it I'm not watching them.

"It's about taking Todd forward and [...] making him unique. I don't want to be drawn into impersonation.”

