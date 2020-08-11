Who is new Coronation Street actor Gareth Pierce and why did Bruno Langley leave?

Gareth Pierce has been recast as Todd Grimshaw on Coronation Street. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

Who is Gareth Pierce and why was Bruno Langely sacked from Coronation Street?

Todd Grimshaw is back on Coronation Street this autumn, with actor Gareth Pierce replacing Bruno Langley in the role.

ITV bosses have been hinting for months that Todd would be returning to Weatherfield after a three year absence.

But who is the new actor who is playing him? And why was Bruno Langley sacked from Corrie? Here’s what we know…

Who is new Todd Grimshaw actor Gareth Pierce?

Gareth is a Welsh actor and also a musician.

In 2008, he and his friend Matthew Wall founded the band Hafaliadau = Equations and they released their first album later the same year.

While he doesn't appear to have Instagram, he is very active on Twitter where he regularly posts about music and rugby.

What has Gareth Pierce been in before?

Before bagging his role as Todd Grimshaw on Corrie, Pierce has appeared on many Welsh and English TV shows.

He Osian James in the S4C TV-series Caerdydd, as well as Y Gwyll, Cara Fi, Alys, Pen Talar, Cowbois ac Injans and soap Pobol y Cwm.

Pierce played Lenny Mack in Sky 1's Stella and also had roles on Hinterland, Mr Selfridge, and Hollyoaks.

In 2016, Pierce also joined the regular cast of BBC1's Ordinary Lies for its second series.

Why did Bruno Langley leave Coronation Street?

Bruno Langley played the role of Todd Grimshaw for 16 years.

But the former actor had his contract terminated in 2017 after he was accused of assaulting two women in a nightclub in Manchester in 2017.

Bruno Langley was charged with sexually assaulting two women in Manchester. Picture: PA Images

He later pleaded guilty to the two charges and received a 12-month community order, a curfew and had to wear an electronic tag.

He also had to pay compensation to his two victims.

Bruno now likes to stay out of the limelight, and in August 2019 he said he had spent the last two years ‘taking some time out’.

He tweeted: “I have been taking some time out these last two years or so to catch my breath, reassess what is important to me, and to make myself a better person. I understand some people will want to say negative things and that is fine, I can take it.

“But I have been shown so much support and love by so many people, be it friends, family, or strangers I meet, and I want to thank you from my heart for being so amazing and compassionate towards me. I hope everyone is healthy and happy. All my very best.. Bruno xx”