Alan Halsall facts: Coronation Street star's age, girlfriend, ex-wife, daughter and career revealed

Alan Halsall is moving from Corrie to I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

Who is Coronation Street's Alan Halsall dating now? And does he have any children? Here's everything you need to know about the I'm A Celebrity star including his net worth.

I'm A Celebrity 2024 is welcoming Coronation Street star Alan Halsall to camp as he tries his best to be crowned King of the Jungle.

After gaining fame playing Tyrone Dobbs in Corrie, Alan is taking a new step in his career as he takes part in this year's I'm A Celeb.

Joining a star-studded line up including Coleen Rooney, Maura Higgins, Danny Jones, Tulisa, Rev Richard Coles, Oti Mabuse, Jane Moore, Dean McCullough, Barry McGuigan, Melvin Odoom and GK Barry Down Under, fans are keen to learn more about Alan and his private life.

So as we get to know the actor better in the jungle, here's everything you need to know about Alan from his age, his dating life children and much more.

Alan Halsall is taking part in I'm A Celebrity 2024. Picture: ITV

How old is Alan Halsall?

Alan was born on the 11th of August 1982 and celebrated his 42nd birthday in 2024.

Prior to entering the jungle, Alan spoke about his colleagues who have taken part in the show before, stating: "I am very close to Andy Whyment and Jenni McAlpine, who have both done it before, and everyone tells me they had such a great experience.

"It’s a life experience and I am sure I will learn some new things about myself along the way too."

Alan Halsall is best known for playing Tyrone Dobbs in Coronation Street. Picture: Getty

Who is Alan Halsall's girlfriend?

I'm A Celeb's Alan doesn't appear to have a girlfriend currently, however he was previously in a relationship with his Coronation Street co-star Tisha Merry, who played Steph Britton.

The former couple first met in 2014 but officially began dating in 2019 after Tisha left the soap. Both Alan and Tisha would often share photos of their date nights on Instagram, however, the pair called it quits in early 2024 after five years of dating.

After news of their split broke, a source told The Sun at the time: "Alan and Tisha had a lot of love for each other and had really similar interests, enjoying socialising and going on holiday together.

"But they started to drift apart and feel the pressure of making their relationship work get on top of them. They realised they weren't on the same page and splitting up felt like the best option.

"Tisha moved out of Alan's home around a month ago and is throwing herself into work."

Alan Halsall was previously in a relationship with Tisha Merry. Picture: Instagram/@alanhalsall

Who is Alan Halsall's ex-wife?

Alan was previously married to Coronation Street co-star Lucy-Jo Hudson. The couple began dating in 2005 after meeting on the Cobbles and went on to marry in 2009.

In 2013 the pair had a child together, however they announced their break-up a few years later in 2016. While they did get back together a few weeks later, Lucy-Jo and Alan called it quits for a final time in 2018.

Whilst there have been rumours of a 'feud' between the pair, relations between the former lovebirds appeared to be civil in 2020, with Alan saying in an interview with OK!: "There's always going to be ups and downs with a blended family.

"So long as Sienna comes first in all of it, that's all that matters. Sienna's got her mum and dad, and she's also got Lewis [Lucy-Jo's partner] and Tisha. It's just a case that everybody loves her."

He continued: "Of course there will be differences of opinion; so long as we're in that loving way when Sienna is around.

"We don't have a great deal of communication, it's only ever about Sienna and that's all it ever needs to be."

Alan Halsall was married to Lucy-Jo Hudson. Picture: Getty

How many children does Alan Halsall have?

Alan has one daughter, 11-year-old Sienna-Rae, with his ex-wife Lucy-Jo. The pair appear to have a close relationship, with Sienna-Rae often featuring on her father's Instagram account.

Speaking about being a dad Alan told The Mirror in 2021: "Being a dad changes everything and I absolutely love it.

"It’s the best thing that’s ever happened in my life. Sienna is just an absolute joy and she comes first and foremost every time."

Alan Halsall is the proud father to Sienna-Rae. Picture: Getty

What is Alan Halsall's net worth?

An exact figure of Alan's net worth is not known however, according to The Sun, the actor is reportedly paid a whopping £100,000 a year for his role as Tyrone in Coronation Street, making him one of the highest paid soaps stars in the UK.

As well as this, Alan has also appeared on shows such as Children's Ward, Heartbeat, Hetty Wainthropp Investigates and Queer As Folk.

What is Alan Halsall's Instagram?

Fans can follow Alan on Instagram @alanhalsall where he currently boasts over 240,000 followers.

The soap star often shares images of days out with his daughter Sienna as well as some behind-the-scenes pictures at Coronation Street.