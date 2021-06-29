Inside Coronation Street couple Tisha Merry and Alan Halsall’s romance

Tisha Merry and Alan Halsall have been together. Picture: Instagram

How long have Tisha Merry and Alan Halsall been together? Everything you need to know about the Coronation Street couple...

Real life Coronation Street couple Tisha Merry and Alan Halsall have been together for just over two years.

With their relationship going from strength to strength, the pair have even spoken about marriage and children.

So, let’s take a look at their relationship…

Alan and Tisha have been together for two years. Picture: Instagram

How long have Tisha Merry and Alan Halsall been together?

Tisha - who played Steph Britton in Corrie - went public with Tyrone Dobbs actor Alan, 38, in May 2019, a month after they started dating.

At the time, she shared a photo of the couple laughing together at co-star Sam Aston's wedding.

In April last year, Alan marked their one year anniversary with a sweet snap of them together, writing: "1 year. 12 months. 52 weeks. 365 days. 8760 hours. 525,600 minutes. 31,536,000 seconds.......& I’ve loved every second.

"What a difference a year makes and what a difference you make to my life!!

"Happy anniversary @missdrewmerry93 I love you."

Before finding love with Tisha, 28, Alan was married to Lucy-Jo Hudson, 38.

The pait met on the set of Corrie in 2002 and married in 2009 before welcoming their first child Sienna-Rae in 2013.

The couple separated briefly in 2016 but got back together before announcing they had split again in 2018.

A source told The Sun at the time: “It’s very amicable but they’ve decided to go their separate ways.

“Alan’s been joking that he’s having a mid-life crisis and he went and treated himself to a brand new car five days ago. It’s a difficult time for both of them.

“They’re devastated the marriage is over but have vowed to stay friends. They still really care for each other.”

What have Tisha and Alan said about their romance?

Alan and Tisha are currently co-parenting Alan’s seven-year-old daughter Sienna, but are thinking about having a baby together.

Speaking to his girlfriend during an interview with OK! magazine, Alan said: “You always talk to each other about your aspirations, don’t you?

“What you’d like in terms of family, etc. We’ve never had a proper serious sit down but we’ve discussed the future together.”

Praising her boyfriend’s parenting skills, Tisha added: “He’ll be so amazing. When we were still friends, I got asked to babysit and asked Alan to come along.

“We got there and it was just Alan babysitting. He’s such a good dad; he’s so caring and loving.

“He notices everything and his communication with Sienna is so strong. I would love that for our child if we have one.”