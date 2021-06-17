Who plays Fiz Stape in Coronation Street? Jennie McAlpine’s age, career and secret marriage revealed

Jennie McAlpine plays Fiz in Coronation Street. Picture: ITV/Instagram

What age is Jennie McAlpine and does she have her own restaurant? Here's what we know...

Coronation Street's Fiz Stape has become a soap favourite after making her doubt all the way back in 2001.

Originally, she was set to have a five-episode stint, but she has stayed in Weatherfield ever since.

So, who plays Fiz in Corrie and what do we know about actress Jennie McAlpine?

Fiz is a Coronation Street favourite. Picture: ITV

Who plays Fiz in Coronation Street?

Fiz has been played by Jennie McAlpine for 20 years.

She has had some huge plots after initially appearing as a troubled teenager briefly fostered by Roy (David Neilson) and Hayley Cropper (Julie Hesmondhalgh) at the age of 16.

She later started working at the Underworld factory and was involved in a murder storyline where her husband John Stape (Graeme Hawley), killed three people and had Fiz help him bury the bodies.

Jennie McAlpine has been in Corrie for 20 years. Picture: PA Images

In the live 50th anniversary episode, Jennie became the first actress to act out a live birth on a soap opera after she gave birth to her daughter Hope prematurely.

How old is Jennie McAlpine?

Jennie Elizabeth McAlpine was born on 12 February 1984, making her 37-years-old.

She grew up in Bury and is of Scottish and Irish descent, with a grandfather from County Kerry and a grandmother from County Sligo.

As a teenager she joined the Carol Godby Theatre Workshop and loved acting from a very young age.

What else has Jennie McAlpine been in?

Before her time in Corrie, Jennie played Michelle Morley in Emmerdale from 1999 to 2000.

In 2017, the star also took part in season 17 of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! and finished in 4th place after spending 21 days in the jungle.

In December 2020 she also came the voice of the new Burnley Bus Company Witchway buses running Burnley, Rawtenstall and Manchester.

The actress also owns tearoom Annies in Manchester city centre with her husband Chris Farr.

Who is Jennie McAlpine’s husband?

Jennie married restaurant manager Chris Farr in 2017.

The couple have been together since 2005 and tied the knot at Trafford Town Hall, with only their son Albert and two witnesses from Trafford Town Hall present.

Speaking on Loose Women, Jennie said of her wedding: “Secret isn’t the word. Surprise is more the word.

“We just wanted it so that our parents knew. My dad knows me and that’s what I would have done.

“Somebody said to me ‘weren’t your friends really annoyed?’ and I thought ‘No I haven’t got any friends that would be annoyed with me.’

“I love a good wedding and I hope that I’m invited.

“For myself I just kind of wanted it low key. I didn’t want to be the centre of attention.”

The pair share two children; Albert who was born in 2014 and Hilda who was born in 2018.