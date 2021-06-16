Who was Kirsty Soames in Coronation Street and what happened to her?

Kirsty Soames went to prison in Coronation Street. Picture: ITV

Who was Tyrone's ex Kirsty and what happened to her? Everything you need to know about the Coronation Street character...

Coronation Street viewers will see Tyrone Dobbs receive the news that Kirsty Soames has died next week.

When he arrives home from the garage, a police officer is at the door and informs him that his ex is dead.

But who was Kirsty and what happened to her? Here’s what we know…

Kirsty Soames was Tyrone Hobbs' abusive ex. Picture: ITV

Who was Kirsty in Coronation Street?

Kirsty Soames was a police officer in Coronation Street who was played by Natalie Gumede.

She made her debut in September 2011 when she started dating Tyrone (Alan Halsall).

But after moving in with her boyfriend, Kirsty started being physically and emotionally abusive towards Tyrone.

The character fell pregnant and gave birth to baby girl Ruby in 2012, before Tyrone proposed to her to try and get custody of his daughter.

Kirsty’s abuse continued to get worse and Tyrone had an affair with Fiz (Jennie McAlpine).

After finding out about the secret romance, Kirsty told everyone Tyrone had been unfaithful on her wedding day.

Later back at the house, Tyrone tried to take his daughter away but when Kirsty tried to hit him she fell down the stairs.

She later accused Tyrone of abusing her.

Tyrone Dobbs finds out Kirsty has died. Picture: ITV

What happened to Kirsty in Coronation Street?

Actress Natalie announced she was leaving the soap in 2013, after which her character was sent to prison.

During Tyrone’s trial, Kirsty took Ruby to court and admitted she lied about Tyrone abusing her.

Tyrone was released and Kirsty went to prison for 12 months.

She then moved abroad and in 2017, it was revealed she was still out of the country.