Coronation Street’s Richard Fleeshman is unrecognisable 15 years after exit as Craig Harris

Coronation Street star Richard Fleeshman is unrecognisable. Picture: Shutterstock/Instagram/PA Images

Richard Fleeshman was a child star on Coronation Street, but now looks totally different.

The actor left the ITV soap 15 years ago and it’s fair to say he has changed a lot since saying goodbye to Weatherfield.

Corrie fans will know Craig Harris as Rosie Webster’s (Helen Flanagan) goth boyfriend, who joined the cast in 2002.

Richard Fleeshman played Rosie Webster's boyfriend in Corrie. Picture: Shutterstock

He was just 12-years-old when he made his debut and was on our screens for over four years before leaving when he was 16.

Now 32-years-old, Richard has certainly grown up and has even turned his hand to singing.

TV fans might remember Richard became the youngest person ever to win the Stars In Their Eyes celebrity special when he was just 13-years-old.

After his soap exit, the star went on to perform on the West-End with huge roles in Legally Blonde and Ghost: The Musical and Urinetown.

He then took a break from acting and in 2008 he went on tour alongside Sir Elton John.

After his success, Elton then asked Richard to accompany him again twice more, with the star's Instagram showing him posing alongside the pop icon.

Elsewhere his social media, Richard often shares videos of his singing voice and even wrote his very own Christmas song last year.

Richard is also very loved up with his actress girlfriend Celinde Schoenmaker.

Celinde appeared as Fantine in the West End production of the musical Les Misérables and also starred in The Phantom of the Opera and Rocketman.

Richard Fleeshman and his girlfriend Celinde Schoenmaker. Picture: Instagram

She recently shared an adorable post on her boyfriends birthday, calling him ‘the most awesome human being I know’.

“Happy birthday to my big love, best friend, earth lover, traveller, and just the most awesome human being I know,” she said.

“Here’s to many more road travels together. Grateful to have been by your side this past year....

Welcome to the next level up, it just keeps getting better and better ✨.

“Happy birthday beautiful man ❤️ @rfleeshman”

Despite leaving Corrie when he was a teen, Richard is still best friends with his old co-star Ryan Thomas, who played Jason Grimshaw.