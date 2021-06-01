Coronation Street real-life couple Sally Carman and Joe Duttine forced to delay wedding

Sally Carman and Joe Duttine have postponed their wedding. Picture: Instagram/ITV

Coronation Street’s real-life couple Sally Carman and Joe Duttine have been forced to postpone their wedding due to Covid restrictions.

The pair got engaged last year, but their plans for the Big Day have been put on hold as the couple want it to be a big occasion.

Appearing on Loose Women, Sally - who plays Abi Franklin in Corrie - told Loose Women: “I’m not quite sure where we’re gonna be in December, the way things have been dealt with so I didn’t want to risk arranging a wedding.”

She added: “We want to have a party – so if there’s 15 people allowed to come, it’s not great really.”

“So we thought that it was best if we defer it for a year, and hopefully get the wedding that we want.”

Sally, 40, first sparked romance rumours with Joe - who plays Tim Metcalfe - in 2018 when they were spotted holding hands at the soap's summer party.

After they were snapped on a series of secret dates in Manchester, a source told The Sun: "Both Joe and Sally had been single for a while and just met at the right time in their lives.

Sally Carman plays Abi Franklin in Coronation Street. Picture: ITV

"Sally thinks Joe is a funny and caring guy and he’s really fallen for her, too. They’ve now told their castmates and everyone thinks it’s a match made in heaven."

The loved-up couple announced their engagement on Twitter amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Sharing a picture of the pair toasting the proposal, with Sally wearing a huge emerald engagement ring, Joe wrote: "She said yes everyone.’

Sally Carman and Joe Duttine got engaged last year. Picture: Instagram

Joking that COVID-19 could 'f*** off', Sally retweeted the image, simply writing: "I did," alongside a yellow love heart.

Their co-stars were quick to congratulate them, with Joe’s onscreen wife actress Sally Dyvenor commenting: "Oh wow that’s fantastic news. Congratulations you beautiful couple.”

Maria Connor actress Samia Longchambon wrote: “Ahhh amazing Sal! So happy for you both! Congrats you two!”