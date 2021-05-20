How old is Dev Alahan in Coronation Street and what do we know about Jimmi Harkishin?

20 May 2021, 12:35

Coronation Street's Dev is played by Jimmi Harkishin. Picture: ITV/PA Images

Who plays Dev Alahan in Coronation Street? Everything we need to know about Jimmi Harkishin...

Dev Alahan has cemented himself as a Coronation Street favourite after making his debut all the way back in 1999.

Over the past 20 years, he has been part of some major storylines, including his marriage to the late Sunita (Shobna Gulati).

He’s also been accused of murder, was almost blown up and more recently has been seen taking care of his twins Aadi and Asha.

But who plays Dev Alahan in Coronation Street and what else has Jimmi Harkishin been in?

Dev Alahan is played by Jimmi Harkishin in Coronation Street. Picture: ITV

How old is Dev Alahan in Coronation Street?

Dev was born in March 1964, making him 57-years-old.

He is played by actor Jimmi Harkishin, who was born in 1965, making him a year younger than his character at 56-years-old.

During his two decades on the cobbles, Dev has struggled to find his Mrs Right; getting engaged toGeena Gregory (Jennifer James) back in 2001.

After the wedding was called off, Dev tied the knot with Sunita Parekh in 2004 before his ex Maya Sharma (Sasha Behar) tried to kill them in the corner shop flat.

Read more: Coronation Street fans can stay overnight at the Rovers Annexe in a ‘once in a lifetime’ experience

The couple eventually split after Dev had numerous affairs and Sunita was murdered by Karl Munro (John Michie).

What else has Jimmi Harkishin been in?

Jimmi began acting in 1986 under the stage name James Harkishin and starred as Jose Cuervo in the children's TV series Uncle Jack.

He also played Dr. Jay Rahman in the medical drama TV series Medics, while other credits include Jonathan Creek, Casualty, East Street and The Bill.

Jimmi Harkishin has been in Coronation Street for 20 years. Picture: PA Images

The actor has since admitted he has no intentions of leaving the Cobbles anytime soon.

Last year, he told The Mirror: “I just love it. I’m an actor and I get to act every week.

“Coronation Street is just this brilliant, brilliant programme, to work for. It feels like home and I never forget how fortunate I am to do something I love.

“I think to myself, ‘Is there anything I’d really like to go out there and do more than I like doing Corrie?’ The answer to that is, ‘No’. If there was, I’d do it.”

