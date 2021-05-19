Coronation Street fans can stay overnight at the Rovers Annexe in a ‘once in a lifetime’ experience

19 May 2021, 08:16 | Updated: 19 May 2021, 09:32

How can I stay overnight at Coronation Street? And what is the price? Here’s what we know…

There’s good news for Coronation Street fans, as the soap is offering a once in a lifetime chance to stay on the cobbles.

In partnership with Airbnb, the 'Rovers Annexe' will open up its doors to two lucky guests who will get to spend the evening living like the locals.

During the stay, the superfans will get a private tour of the set, followed by a hotpot dinner while reliving some of the soap’s classic episodes.

There might even be the chance to grab a pint in the Rovers or a pastry from the iconic Roy's Rolls.

Guests can stay in the Coronation Street Annexe
Guests can stay in the Coronation Street Annexe. Picture: PA Images
Coronation Street fans can live like locals in the Rovers Annexe
Coronation Street fans can live like locals in the Rovers Annexe. Picture: PA Images

Situated right in the heart of The Street, the guests will have the perfect view of Audrey Roberts’ house across the road, while they can also take a stroll past the kebab shop and the Kabin.

Read more: Who played Claire Peacock in Coronation Street? Everything you need to know about Julia Haworth

The annexe itself has been decorated in classic Corrie style, with a dining table, sofa and adjoining twin bedroom.

It costs just £60 to stay and will take place for one night only on Saturday, October 2, with the fee donated to charity.

If you want the chance to bag the exclusive experience, the listing will go live on Wednesday, May 26 at 1pm.

Coronation Street has paired up with Airbnb
Coronation Street has paired up with Airbnb. Picture: PA Images

Head of Continuing Drama John Whiston said: “What fan of Coronation Street hasn’t had a dream where you find yourself transported into the show itself, wandering around the houses of your best loved characters. I certainly have.

“This unique stay gives you the chance to do just that, stay the night and wake up right next to The Rovers Return. What better way to celebrate Britain opening up again than your very own staycation on the nation’s favourite Street.”

Amanda Cupples, General Manager for Northern Europe at Airbnb added: “As restrictions begin to ease and Brits plan summer staycations, Airbnb remains committed to helping people find unique and unforgettable travel experiences within the UK.

“Being the first people ever to stay on the nation’s most loved street is a dream come true for any Corrie fan and a once in a lifetime way to spend time with a friend or family member.”

Now read: Inside EastEnders' Samantha Womack and Coronation Street star Oliver Farnworth's secret romance

