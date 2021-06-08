Who is Caroline Harding? Meet Coronation Street star Chris Gascoyne’s co-star wife

Caroline Harding is married to Peter Barlow actor Paul Gascoyne. Picture: Instagram

Who is Caroline Harding and was she in Emmerdale? Here's what we know...

Peter Barlow has had his fair share of romances during his time on Coronation Street.

But off-screen actor Chris Gascoyne has been happily married to fellow soap actress Caroline Harding.

The pair tied to knot back in 2002 and they share one daughter together Belle, 18.

Chris and Caroline have been together for more than 20 years. Picture: Instagram

Caroline also has two children - Pip, 22, and Freddie, 24, - from a previous marriage to Line of Duty actor Jason Watkins.

But who is Caroline Harding and who did she play in Coronation Street? Here’s what we know…

How did Chris Gascoyne and Caroline Harding meet?

Caroline and Chris first met in 2000 when they went to see their mutual friend Catherine Tate performing at London's Comedy Store.

Chris went over to chat to her at the end and they went for a walk through Soho together.

Caroline and Chris have one child together. Picture: Instagram

They married two years later and welcomed daughter Belle in 2002.

They now live in Manchester close to where Corrie is filmed.

"If someone had said to me in my 20s that I'd have dated a divorced mum with kids, I would have said no way," explained Chris in 2010.

"But it kind of made me feel closer to her. It was a very real relationship very quickly. I saw this amazing strength in her and I loved her kids Freddie and Pip."

Who did Caroline Harding play in Coronation Street?

While Chris has played Peter Barlow since 2000, Caroline joined the show in 2015, when she played Dr Howarth.

Most recently, she appeared in Weatherfield as Dr Howarth again, who treated dying Oliver Battersby and told the court it would be an act of kindness and compassion to switch off his life support.

What else has Caroline Harding been in?

Caroline has also played four different characters in Emmerdale.

She starred as Belinda Connors in November 2005, as well as Doctor Judd in July 2008, Dr Garrett in August 2013, a prosecution barrister in November 2016 and Dr Todd in June 2018.

Her other credits include EastEnders, Casualty, Holby City and Doctors.