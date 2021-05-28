Who plays Bernice in Emmerdale? Everything you need to know about Samantha Giles...

Samantha Giles plays Bernice in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV/PA Images

Is Bernice wearing a wig in Emmerdale? And what do we know about Samantha Giles?

Emmerdale fans were left questioning why actress Samantha Giles is wearing a wig, as she made her return to the ITV soap.

Bernice Blackstock recently made her highly-anticipated comeback to Emmerdale.

The character, played by Samantha Giles, made a dramatic return after she was almost shot dead by Kim Tate (Claire King) and had an emotional reunion with Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham).

But who plays Bernice and what do we know about Samantha Giles?

Samantha Giles has starred in Emmerdale for more than 20 years. Picture: PA Images

Who plays Bernice in Emmerdale?

Bernice Blackstock is played by Samantha Giles.

The actress has played the part since Bernice’s debut back in 1998.

As well as Emmerdale, Samantha’s other TV credits include Doctors, Dangerfield and Midnight Man.

Her stage credits include A Taste of Honey (as Helen), Dead Funny (Lisa), and Season's Greetings (Belinda).

Bernice has made a return to Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

In 2008, Samantha took over from actress Jacqueline Leonard in Hollyoaks as Valerie Holden. She returned in July 2010 and left again in August 2010.

Does Samantha Giles wear a wig in Emmerdale?

Following Samantha’s return to the soap, fans were left distracted by her hairdo, questioning whether she was wearing a wig.

Samantha later commented herself, explaining she decided to wear a wig due to current Covid-19 restrictions in place.

She Tweeted: “Re wig. I only have fab hair when it’s been given a good blow dry by a professional make up artist.

Samantha is forced to wear a wig in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

“Sadly we have to do our own hair right now and I can’t! As B is a hairdresser her hair needs to look coiffed hence wig!”

This comes after the actress previously opened up about wearing a wig, saying she can’t do Bernice’s ‘thick, wiry frizzy hair,’ herself.

She told Metro.co.uk: “I just can’t do it!

“Obviously Bernice is a hairdresser, so she is not going to be seen looking anything less than having her coiffed look, if you like!”

