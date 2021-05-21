Who was Carl King in Emmerdale and what happened to him?

Carl King was in Emmerdale for eight years. Picture: ITV/PA Images

How did Carl King die and who killed him? Everything you need to know about the Emmerdale character…

Emmerdale fans will remember Carl King made his debut in the soap back in 2004, before leaving in 2012.

Despite being killed off more than a decade ago, Carl King (Tom Lister) was recently referenced when Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) opened up about her ex-boyfriend.

But who is Carl King and what happened to him?

Who is Carl King in Emmerdale?

Carl King was the son of Tom and Mary King, and first appeared in 2004.

Carl King was played by Tom Lister in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

He also had two older brothers, Jimmy King (Nick Miles) and Matthew King (Matt Healy), as well as a younger brother named Max (Charlie Kemp) and half-sister Scarlett Nicholls (Kelsey-Beth Crossley).

Carl was part of some major storylines during his time in the soap, including his relationship with Chas.

Just before the pair were about to tie the knot, Chas found out Carl was having an affair with her best friend Eve Jenson (Suzanne Shaw).

Carl also accidentally caused the death of local postman Paul Marsden (Matthew Booth) and killed his own father Tom (Ken Farrington) in the Who Killed Tom King? storyline.

Chas Dingle thought she killed Carl King in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

He also had a romance with DCI Grace Barraclough (Glynis Barber), the policewoman investigating his father's murder which ended with her being killed in a hit and run.

The character also had two children, Thomas and Anya, who he shared with his first wife Colleen King.

Who killed Carl King in Emmerdale?

Carl was killed in 2012 by Cameron Murray (Dominic Power), though Chas believed she was responsible for his murder.

Carl discovered Chas had been having an affair with Cameron and blackmailed them for £30k.

When Chas later married Dan Spencer (Liam Fox) and tried to leave the village with him, Carl attacked her in the back of Dan’s camper van.

When she tried to escape, he pulled Chas to the ground so she hit him over the head with a brick.

Cameron saw Chas escape and went to see Carl, where he hit him over the head once more with the brick, a blow which killed him.

Chas thought she killed him, but it was later revealed Cameron was the killer.

Where is Tom Lister now?

After Emmerdale, actor Tom appeared in TV series Doctors and has also had roles in The Bill and Heartbeat.

The star played the role of Captain Hook in pantomime Peter Pan, as well as Julian Marsh in West End show 42nd Street.

