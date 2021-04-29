Who plays Jimmy King in Emmerdale and is he leaving?

Jimmy King is played by Nick Miles in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV/PA Images

Is Jimmy leaving Emmerdale and what do we know about actor Nick Miles?

Jimmy King has cemented himself as an Emmerdale favourite after making his debut 17 years ago.

He started in the soap as the oldest son of Tom and Mary King and is best known for his marriage to Nicola King and relationship with his children Elliot, Angelica and Carl.

But the character is having a tough time in the Dales at the moment after ending his marriage to wife Nicola.

So, who plays Jimmy in Emmerdale and is he leaving the soap?

Who plays Jimmy King in Emmerdale?

Jimmy King is played by Nick Miles.

Nick Miles plays Jimmy King in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

Nick is best known for his long-standing role in the soap, but he has also made appearances in Casualty and The Bill.

The star was raised in Birmingham, before getting is first major role in TV as Chief Supt Guy Mannion in The Bill in1993.

The 59-year-old began appearing in Emmerdale from 19 February 2004 and has been a regular ever since.

Is Jimmy leaving Emmerdale?

Jimmy is currently living on borrowed time after his truck crash earlier in the year.

He suffered a panic attack at the wheel of his truck hit a barn, leaving Paul Ashdale (Reece Dinsdale) trapped.

When the barn then exploded, Paul later died in hospital which means Jimmy has the threat of prison hanging over him.

After questioning, Jimmy was charged with death by dangerous driving. So, will he be sent to prison?

Well, the actor appeared on ITV’s Lorraine to hint that he could be leaving.

Ahead of the crash, Nick said: “I’ve had a great run at 17 years and if this is the end I’ve got nothing to feel sorry for.”

But fans are not happy about the prospect of Jimmy bowing out of the soap, with on viewer Tweeting: "Noo Jimmy you won’t be going to prison !! @Nick_Miles_ is one fabulous actor, won’t be the same without him and he’s the only male king left!!"

Another added: "Can't see how he can get out of this one? Causing death by dangerous driving."

