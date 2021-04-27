How old is Rodney Blackstock in Emmerdale and who plays him?

Rodney Blackstock is played by Patrick Mower in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV/Getty Images

What is Rodney's age in Emmerdale and what do we know about Patrick Mower?

Rodney Blackstock has become one of the most iconic Emmerdale characters ever after he made his debut all the way back in 2000.

He is the father of Bernice Blackstock, Paul Lambert and Nicola King, as well as being the first husband of Diane Sugden.

But how old is Rodney and who plays him? Here’s what we know…

How old is Rodney in Emmerdale?

Rodney was born on December 12 1949, making him 71-years-old in the soap.

Patrick Mower and his wife Anya. Picture: PA Images

However, the actor who plays him, Patrick Mower is a fair bit older than his character and is actually 82-years-old.

The actor recently opened up about receiving his coronavirus vaccine, saying he felt ‘very lucky’.

Read More: How old is Emmerdale’s Rishi Sharma and who is actor Bhasker Patel?

Those aged over 80 were among the first to be eligible to receive the jab.

The actor posed for a photo after he got his, which was shared on the Lincolnshire NHS Twitter account.

"Getting my COVID vaccination was incredibly simple and painless. I feel incredibly lucky to have had it and would like to thank all the wonderful NHS staff for making it happen," he said, according to the tweet.

"Getting my COVID vaccination was incredibly simple & painless. I feel incredibly lucky to have had it & would like to thank all the wonderful NHS staff for making it happen”.



Patrick Mower, 82, star of @emmerdale &Louth resident had his vaccination at the Louth centre yesterday pic.twitter.com/EemqEQh7Nr — Lincolnshire NHS (@LincsNHS) December 16, 2020

What else has Patrick Mower been in?

Patrick first started out training as an engineering draughtsman at the Cowley plant of Pressed Steel Company, before later graduating from RADA.

In the early 1970s he started his acting career in the spy series Callan, and he later starred as DCI Tom Haggerty in Special Branch alongside George Sewell.

His other roles include playing Det. Supt. Steve Hackett in the police series Target, and also starring in one of the Carry On films, Carry On England.

Patrick also famously auditioned for the role of James Bond in the 1980s when Roger Moore considered stepping down, but later changed his mind.

His other credits include Jason King, Space: 1999, UFO, Minder, The Sweeney and Bergerac.’

Is Patrick Mower married?

As for his personal life, Patrick has been married to Anya Pope since 1996 and they have one child, Maxim Mower.

He was previously married to Audrey Giles with whom he had two children.

Now Read: Who was Rachel Hughes in Emmerdale and what happened to her?