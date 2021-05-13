Who was Graham Clark in Emmerdale and what happened to him?

Graham Clark was played by Kevin Pallister in Emmerdale. Picture: Shutterstock

Who played Graham Clark in Emmerdale and what happened to him?

Graham Clark became one of the most infamous Emmerdale characters after he murdered his wife Rebecca Clark and fiancée Rachel Hughes.

Played by Kevin Pallister, the character arrived in the Dales all the way back in 1998 and left in 2000.

But who was Graham Clark and what happened to him?

Who was Graham Clark in Emmerdale?

Graham was a local school teacher who hit it off with Rachel (Glenda McKay) as soon as he turned up.

But while things started off well, it soon emerged that he was a controlling bully and spent months manipulating Rachel.

As well as changing her clothes, he made her dye her hair auburn so she looked like his late wife Rebecca Clark.

Kevin Pallister played Graham Clark in Emmerdale. Picture: Shutterstock

In a shock twist, it was later revealed Graham had actually murdered Rebecca after she tried to leave him, before making it look like suicide.

Read More: Who was Rachel Hughes in Emmerdale and what happened to her?

Did Graham kill Rachel in Emmerdale?

Yes, in one of the most infamous Emmerdale storylines, Graham pushed Rachel off a cliff.

The tragedy began when Graham took Rachel for a walk in the countryside where he planned to propose to her.

But after Rachel discovered her evil boyfriend had been manipulating her, the pair got into an argument.

When Rachel came to the realisation Graham had murdered his wife, the villain then pushed Rachel off the cliff.

What happened to Graham in Emmerdale?

Soon after killing Rachel, Graham got into a relationship with Kathy Glover (Malandra Burrows).

When the pair headed off on romantic weekend away, Kathy started to piece everything together.

The couple then got into an argument and their car veered off the road onto the edge of a cliffside.

Kathy managed to climb to safety, but Graham met his demise in the same way as Rachel, and fell off the cliff and died.

Now Read: Who played Emily Kirk in Emmerdale and where is she now?