How old is Emmerdale’s Bradley Johnson and who is he dating?

21 May 2021, 15:02

Bradley Johnson plays Vinny Dingle in Emmerdale
Bradley Johnson plays Vinny Dingle in Emmerdale. Picture: Instagram/ITV

Who plays Vinny Dingle in Emmerdale and what is his age? Everything you need to know about Bradley Johnson...

Vinny Dingle arrived in Emmerdale back in January 2019 and has become a firm favourite with viewers.

He is the son of Mandy Dingle's (Lisa Riley) former boyfriend, Paul Ashdale (Reece Dinsdale) but was raised by Mandy after Paul left them.

Some of his biggest storylines include being abused by his estranged father Paul and his romance with Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele).

But who is the actor who plays him, Bradley Johnson, and what else has he been in?

Read more: Who was Carl King in Emmerdale and what happened to him?

Vinny Dingle is played by Bradley Johnson in Emmerdale
Vinny Dingle is played by Bradley Johnson in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

How old is Bradley Jonhson?

Bradley is 23-years-old and was born in Yorkshire.

You can find the star on Instagram @bradjakejohnson, where he often shares selfies and photos with his Malti-shi puppy Barney.

What else has Bradley Johnson been in?

In 2017 Bradley was a finalist on BBC’s Let It Shine and his audition song, Bring Him Home from the musical Les Miserables, went viral.

Emmerdale's Bradley Johnson often shares photos with his dog on Instagram
Emmerdale's Bradley Johnson often shares photos with his dog on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

He also showed off his singing voice on Emmerdale’s YouTube channel, The Woolpack Session, and regularly posts acoustic covers on his Instagram account.

Aside from his singing, Bradley has also appeared in The Syndicate, Shameless, The Royal and has had stage roles in Peter Pan and Oliver!

Is Bradley Johnson dating Isobel Steele?

While the pair’s characters dated on Emmerdale, it doesn’t seem as though they are dating in real life.

The pals were recently spotted enjoying a campervan staycation together.

In snaps shared on both of their social media accounts, they were seen visiting beaches and campsites across Cornwall.

A source told The Sun: “They looked to be getting on really well and really enjoying themselves on holiday.

“We thought we were seeing things. You don't expect to see people from the telly on a campsite."

An Emmerdale spokeswoman later confirmed to the publication they are just good friends.

Now read: Who is poisoning Kim Tate in Emmerdale?

