Coronation Street and Emmerdale moving to ITV Hub this month due to major scheduling changes

2 June 2021, 10:15 | Updated: 2 June 2021, 10:20

Emmerdale and Coronation Street will be moved to the ITV Hub early for the first time. Picture: ITV
By Naomi Bartram

Coronation Street and Emmerdale episodes will be released at the start of each week for the first time ever.

Coronation Street and Emmerdale will be put on the ITV Hub early for the first time ever later this month.

The Euro 2020 is finally kicking off on June 11, which means a lot of scheduling changes to make way for the football every evening.

In a bid to keep soap fans happy, ITV will be putting a week's worth of episodes for Corrie and Emmerdale on ITV Hub every Monday from June 14.

There are some big storylines coming up on Coronation Street. Picture: ITV

The changes will last for a whole month, which means viewers will be able to binge watch all the drama from Weatherfield and the Dales all at once.

Episodes will still be airing on ITV as well, but they will be in different time slots.

Corrie producer Iain MacLeod said: “There are loads of key rivalries across the Cobbles this summer and I think it will be like following your favourite team – there will be times where they let you down, make mistakes and maybe score a few own goals.

“But you’ll back them till the end and woe betide anyone else who criticises them.

EastEnders episodes will be dropped on iPlayer. Picture: BBC

“Given how exciting the stories are, it’s great that fans will have the chance to binge watch all the episodes on ITV Hub at the start of each week – as with football, sometimes when it’s an exciting face-off, you really want extra time.”

This comes after EastEnders bosses also announced they would be putting new episodes of the show on iPlayer every Monday during the Euros.

Speaking about the changes - which will last for three weeks - producer Jon Sen said: “Giving EastEnders viewers the ability to decide when they drop in on all things Albert Square is something we’re excited about.

“With the inevitable scheduling changes due to the Euros, something we’ll be celebrating in Walford on screen, box setting all four episodes will ensure everyone gets their dose of drama and football fans won’t miss out.

“From indulging them all in one night, staggering across a few days or continuing to watch the episodes play out on BBC One, we hope the endless streaming options on BBC iPlayer keeps viewers content over the next few weeks.”

Read more: Former Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn joins Hollyoaks

