Former Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn joins Hollyoaks

Katie McGlynn has joined the cast of Hollyoaks. Picture: Instagram/ITV/Channel 4/Lime

Katie McGlynn has joined the cast of Hollyoaks as new character Becky.

Former Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn has been cast in Hollyoaks, just 18 months after leaving the cobbles.

Katie - who played Sinead Tinker in Corrie - has bagged a new role on the Channel 4 soap as Becky.

According to Hollyoaks bosses, Becky is a new mum who will grow close to pregnant Diane Hutchinson as they swap stories about motherhood.

But in classic soap style, Becky is ‘not quite all she seems’ and it seems like she has an ulterior motive for getting close to Diane…

Announcing her exciting news, 27-year-old Katie shared a photo of her character on Instagram, who will be seen first on July 5.

“It’s time to be someone else for a while…,” she told her followers.

She continued: “When I first read the script, I knew instantly that this storyline was an important one, and something that I could really sink my teeth into….

Katie McGlynn played Sinead Tinker in Coronation Street. Picture: ITV

“I’m so excited for everyone to meet Becky and am thrilled to be working alongside the amazing cast and crew of Hollyoaks, especially the shows producer Lucy, who I previously worked with at the beginning of my acting career on Waterloo Road - so it’s lovely to be working with her again 10 years on…⁣⁣

“The whole team couldn’t have been anymore welcoming so far and I’m hopeful the story will have an impact on the viewers as it covers some extremely current and important issues!

“I’m super humbled to continue doing the work I love and hope everyone enjoys watching it all unfold as much as I’ve enjoyed filming it so far…. get your popcorn ready! 🍿🤓🎥⁣”.

Katie McGlynn is excited about her new role on Hollyoaks. Picture: PA Images

Lisa Riley commented: “Over the moon for my TV daughter @hollyoaksofficial @katiexmcglynn 😘😘😘”

Catherine Tyldesley wrote: “Congratulations babe 😍😍😍,” while Georgia Taylor added: “Brilliant news, lovely! They’re lucky to have you 🥳 xxx”

Katie played the role of Sinead in Coronation Street for seven years before the character died of cancer in October 2019.

The star was last seen on our screens last month playing a single mum in the BBC One drama The Syndicate and also previously played Scout Allen in Waterloo Road from 2006-2015.