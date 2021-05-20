Hollyoaks real-life couple Daisy Wood-Davis and Luke Jerdy are expecting their first baby

Hollyoaks couple Daisy Wood-Davis and Luke Jerdy are having a baby. Picture: Instagram

Daisy Wood-Davis and Luke Jerdy are expecting a baby together, after meeting on the set of Hollyoaks.

Congratulations are in order, because Daisy Wood-Davis and Luke Jerdy have revealed they're expecting their first child together.

The Hollyoaks couple announced the happy news with a sweet photo on Instagram, showing off their baby scan.

Daisy, 30, who starred as Kim Butterfield between 2014-2018, wrote: "We have been keeping the biggest (smallest) secret of our lives!

"We couldn’t let Covid get in the way of any more of our plans so instead of saying ‘I do’ this year, we’ve been growing and preparing for our precious baby son or daughter (still can’t believe those words are coming out of my mouth!)"

She continued: "Cannot wait to tell you all more about our journey so far #19weekspregnant #nearlyhalfwaythere #dueoct2021"

31-year-old Luke - who played Jesse Donovan from 2016 to 2020 - shared the same photo on his own social media, adding: "Just call us Mum and Dad.”

And obviously their co-stars were quick to comment, with Phoebe McQueen star Mandip Gill writing: "Oh my gawddddd. Congratulations to you both !!! This is just beautiful. I’m so happy for you."

Daisy Wood-Davis and Luke Jerdy got together on the set of Hollyoaks. Picture: Instagram

Anna Shaffer, who starred as Ruby Button, said: "So chuffed for you both, Daisy! You look beautiful - lucky bub indeed xxx"

Jessica Ellis - who plays Tegan Lomax - added: “OMG that’s my little niece or nephew right there 😭😭😭😭😭😭”.

Daisy and Luke met each other on the set of Hollyoaks, with Luke later popping the question to her during a romantic trip to Greece in 2019.

Both actors were part of some huge storylines in the show, with Daisy's character going on the run following the death of Glenn Donovan.

Daisy Wood-Davis and Luke Jerdy are expecting their first baby. Picture: PA Images

Luke’s character was also killed off last year shortly after his wedding to Courtney.

His character collapsed after drinking too much and his body was found on the floor in the village hours later.

Since leaving the soap, Daisy has been performing in theatre, while Luke has continued to write and act.

