Hollyoaks real-life couple Carley Stenson and Danny Mac expecting their first baby

By Naomi Bartram

Former Hollyoaks couple Danny Mac and Carley Stenson have announced they are expecting their first baby in a sweet video.

Huge congratulations are in order for real-life Hollyoaks couple Danny Mac and Carley Stenson as they are about to become parents.

The actors, who played Mark 'Dodger' Savage and Steph Cunningham in the Channel 4 soap, have shared their exciting news Instagram.

In the clip, the message ‘Coming soon’ can be seen before Danny places his hand on the floor and Carley puts hers on top.

Their family dogs are also seen putting their paws in the circle, before a baby scan appears on screen.

Carley Stenson and Danny Mac announced their baby news on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Writing alongside the snap, Carley joked to her followers: "Possibly the greatest thing we've created since we put Nutella between two salt & vinegar Pringles.”

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Danny also shared the video on his own social media account, with their soap star friends quick to comment.

Nikki Sanderson - who plays Maxine in Hollyoaks - commented: "Aww amazing!! Congratulations to you both."

Bronagh Waugh - who previously played Cheryl Brady in the Channel 4 soap - said: “Eeeeeee!! Congratulations beautiful one!! Absolutely gorgeous news!! 😍😍😍”

“CONGRATULATIONS!!!! X,” said Coronation Street actress and Dancing on Ice finalist Faye Brookes.

Ore Oduba added: "So SO happy for you guys!!!! What a beautiful addition to your family. CONGRATULATIONSSSSS"

Danny and Carley have been together since 2011 after they met on the set of Hollyoaks.

Danny played Dodger between 2011-15, while Carley debuted as Steph in 2000 and left in 2011.

Carley Stenson and Danny Mac got together in 2011. Picture: PA Images

The real-life soap couple tied the knot in 2017 at a beautiful ceremony in New Forest.

Speaking about the big day, Danny told Hello! magazine at the time: "It was such a lovely moment that I'll never forget. I actually put my hand out to tell her to slow down as it was all going too quickly and I wanted to cherish it.

"Carley thought I waved and so she waved back."

Carley added: "I felt so calm yet so excited. I just couldn't stop smiling and giggling. It felt like our plan had come together perfectly and I was about to say 'I do' to my best friend in front of everyone we loved. It was magical."

