EastEnders' Louisa Lytton reveals she’s pregnant in sweet video with fiancé Ben Bhanvra

EastEnders' actress Louisa Lytton is expecting her first baby with her fiancé Ben Bhanvra.

Congratulations are in order, because Louisa Lytton has shared her exciting pregnancy news on Instagram.

The EastEnders actress - who plays Ruby Allen on the soap - confirmed she is going to be a mum with a sweet video featuring her fiancé Ben Bhanvra.

The Mother's Day clip sees her opening a letter which reads: "Just a little note to say... There's a baby on the way!"

Louisa and Ben can be seen hugging and pointing to a baby bump, while Ben also reads a book about parenting.

The couple's adorable dog Riley even makes an appearance, with the puppy wearing a neckerchief with the message: "My parents are getting me a human".

Louisa Lytton's dog made an appearance in her pregnancy video. Picture: Instagram

Alongside the video, 32-year-old Louisa shared a message to her own mum, writing: “If I am a fraction of the mother you are, I know I'll be the best.

“You have held my hand for 32 years, you have taught me right from wrong, corrected my spelling, and helped me see the light at the end of every single tunnel.

"And now you will guide me to becoming a mummy. (Just try not to move yourself in or Ben might leave)."

She added: “Happy Mother’s Day All, to those that are here, that are not with us in person but with us every moment and to those on a journey.”

Louisa Lytton and Ben Bhanvra have been together for two years. Picture: Instagram

Louisa's fellow EastEnders stars were quick to comment, with Honey Mitchell actress Emma Barton commenting: "Oh darling girl.. I'm crying!! This is sooo beautiful... Congratulations to you both."

Clair Norris - aka Bernadette Taylor - said: "Congratulations!! This is adorable.”

Ash Panesar actress Gurlaine Kaur Garcha wrote: “OH MY GOD!!!!!!! congratulations!!!! i am so so so happy for you!!!! ahhhhh!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Brooke Kinsella - who played Kelly Taylor - added: “I cannot wait to squeeze you bubba. My little one is having a little one! 😭😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Louisa and Ben have been together since 2018, and got engaged last year.

Ben proposed during a trip to the Maldives, with Louisa previously saying it is her ‘dream’ to be a mum.

