What did Stacey Fowler do to Ruby Allen in EastEnders?

Ruby made up a lie about Stacey in EastEnders. Picture: BBC

How did Ruby Allen lose her baby and did Stacey push her down the stairs? Here’s what we know…

Stacey Fowler and Ruby Allen used to be best friends, but EastEnders viewers have watched the pair fall out after Ruby began dating Stacey’s ex husband Martin Fowler.

And sensing there is still a spark between the exes, Ruby has made it her mission to bring down her now-enemy Stacey.

But after Ruby sadly suffered a miscarriage this week, fans were shocked when she blamed Stacey for her loss.

So what did Stacey do to Ruby and what happened to her baby?

EastEnders' Ruby lied that Stacey had pushed her down the stairs. Picture: BBC

The drama started last month when Ruby lied to boyfriend Martin she was pregnant with his child, before she later discovered she was actually having a baby.

Sadly, she then started bleeding and found out she had suffered a miscarriage.

Just days later Ruby had a row with Stacey and slipped down some stairs.

Despite Stacey having nothing to do with the fall, Ruby told Martin that her ex best friend had pushed her and it caused her miscarriage.

She then made Martin report Stacey to the police over the accident before turning up at Stacey's house to tell her the police would be heading round.

Martin and Stacey also had their own confrontation over Ruby's lies, as Martin said: "Ruby is my wife.

"She'd have been a mother and all, if it weren't for you. That kiss at Christmas were a mistake. I'm over you, Stace, and I have been for a long time.

"I don't need you to protect me. I need to protect her. That's how I help her. She is my priority now. So, there's not going to be any more little chats between me and you, alright?

"I'm not going to be fighting your corner anymore. We'll be civil for the kids, of course we will. But you and me? We're done. For good."

