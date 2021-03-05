Who plays Kim Fox in EastEnders? Tameka Empson's age, career and children revealed

Tameka Empson plays Kim Fox in EastEnders. Picture: BBC/PA Images

Kim Fox actress Tameka Empson was pregnant during lockdown and gave birth last year.

EastEnders’ Kim Fox has cemented herself as the ‘dating agent’ of the Square after years of playing cupid.

Most recently, she tried to cheer Kat Slater up by finding her a new man after her fling with Phil Mitchell.

But who plays Kim Fox on EastEnders and what do we know about her family life?

Who plays Kim Fox in EastEnders?

Kim Fox has been played by Tameka Empson since 2009.

Since joining the soap, she has won several awards including Funniest Female Performance at the Inside Soap Awards.

Kim Fox has been on EastEnders since 2009. Picture: BBC

One of her biggest storylines was in 2017 when Tameka's character suffered a miscarriage.

How old is Tameka Empson?

Tameka Empson was born on 16 April 1977 which makes her 43-years-old.

The actress started her career as neighbour Leah in the film Beautiful Thing back in 1996.

Two years later she then appeared as the love rival to the main character in the film Babymother.

Tameka is also an experienced theatre actress having performed as Billie in the original cast of the musical Our House in 2002.

She has made several more TV and theatre appearances, including 3 Non Blondes, BBC sitcom Beautiful People and ITV thriller Whitechapel.

Tameka appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2016 with Gorka Marquez, but she was voted out in the second week.

Does Tameka Empson have children?

Tameka is mum to two children, six-year-old Nylah and a baby boy who she welcomed during lockdown.

In 2014 she was absent from the soap for five months when she gave birth to her daughter.

Tameka kept her second pregnancy a secret in 2019 as she said wanted to enjoy it for herself.

Revealing the news on Loose Women in July, the actress said: “I've been contributing to the human race… I have a baby boy, a bouncing baby boy.”

Opening up about being a parent during lockdown, she added: “My daughter is six and we're doing homeschooling, and then you've got a newborn and you've got to watch everything… he's sleeping now, which helps. I'm made of the good stuff, I've come through it OK.”

