Who is Lola Pearce on EastEnders, how old is she and what do we know about actress Danielle Harold?

Lola Pearce on EastEnders. Picture: BBC/PA Images

How old is Lola Pearce in EastEnders, who is the father of her baby and how is she related to Billy Mitchell? Find out everything...

EastEnders' Lola Pearce is currently caught up in a love triangle, after she cheated on boyfriend Jay Brown with ex Peter Beale.

But as she's set to face a lot of drama over the next few weeks, who is Lola, how old is she and what do we know about actress Danielle Harold?

Who is Lola on EastEnders and how old is she?

Lola Pearce made her first appearance on EastEnders on July 12 2011.

The character is played by Danielle Harold who was born 30 May 1992, making her 27, however, her character is thought to be 24.

Lola joined EastEnders in 2011. Picture: BBC

How is Lola related to Billy Mitchell?

Lola was introduced as the granddaughter of Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) and Julie Perkins (Cathy Murphy).

When Billy and Julie decided to find their son Dan, after Julie put him up for adoption as a baby, it’s revealed that he died.

But they discover that he had a daughter, Lola, who was in care at the time.

Who is the father of Lola’s baby on EastEnders?

Since joining the soap, Lola has been part of some huge storylines - including her teenage pregnancy.

Her cousin Ben Mitchell is the father of daughter Lexi after they had a one-night stand at the age of 15.

On 23 July 2012, Lola gave birth during a seven-minute live segment, making her the first character to ever give birth live on EastEnders and the second character ever in a soap.

Is Lola Pearce pregnant?

Lola recently found out she was expecting a baby with boyfriend, Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick).

But she decided to terminate the pregnancy after telling Jay she needed to keep her focus "solely" on Lexi.

She told him: "One day, you will be an amazing dad. But someday, when we can do it properly. When we're both ready."

But things went pear-shaped for the couple when Jay decided to propose to Lola and she said no.

After rejecting his proposal, Lola then ended up getting drunk and falling into the arms of ex Peter Beale.

Lola told Jay she was pregnant on EastEnders. Picture: BBC

Who is Lola actress Danielle Harold?

Danielle is an English actress from Lewisham in London. Before she bagged her role on EastEnders, Danielle featured in the television series Jamie's Dream School.

The documentary saw Jamie Oliver enroll a group of teenagers with fewer than five GCSEs into his "Dream School" - a school in which lessons were taught by celebrities who are specialists in particular subjects.

Danielle admitted she only got one GCSE as she had lost a year of school due to an illness and missed out on being able to study for exams.

Danielle joined EastEnders in 2011 but in 2015, it was announced that she was leaving Walford.

Three years later in April 2019, she returned to reprise her role.

