EastEnders spoilers: What happened to Whitney Dean and why is she in prison?

Things are not looking good for poor Whitney Dean in EastEnders.

After being terrorised by Leo King (Tom Wells) for months, Whitney (Shona McGarty) has found herself behind bars following an altercation with the stalker.

But what happened to Whitney in EastEnders, and why is she in prison? Here’s everything we know…

Why is Whitney in prison and what happened to her on EastEnders?

Whitney is in prison after she stabbed Leo in an act of self-defence earlier this month which led to his death.

Racked with guilt, she handed herself into police and has been in custody ever since awaiting trial over his death.

Whitney has had a tough few weeks on EastEnders. Picture: BBC

This week, viewers will see Whitney’s lawyer Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith) fight to keep her out of prison.

And it looks as though he will succeed towards the end of the week when he discovers something huge.

But when Gray relays this information to Whitney, she’s left utterly horrified by the news.

Leo was the son of Tony King (Chris Coghill) who arrived in Walford in 2008.

He was the boyfriend of Bianca Jackson, but became Whitney’s abuser in a harrowing storyline.

It soon came to light that Tony groomed her as a teenager for years while dating her mum, but he was later jailed for the abuse and killed himself in prison.

Leo had been terrorising Whitney on EastEnders. Picture: BBC

Leo joined EastEnders last year, seeking revenge on Whitney for his dad’s death.

But after his true identity was uncovered, he began stalking Whitney to the point where he was hiding in her attic.

Is Whitney leaving EastEnders?

Whitney’s future in EastEnders isn’t yet clear as she awaits the outcome of the murder trial.

While we don’t know for sure if Whitney will go to prison, actress Shona McGarty hasn’t made any official announcements about leaving or taking a break from the soap.

EastEnders continues tonight, Tuesday, March 17 on BBC One at 7:30pm.

