What time is EastEnders on tonight? And what days is it on?

When is EastEnders on? Picture: BBC

Is EastEnders on tonight? And what time? Here's everything you need to know about the BBC soaps TV schedule.

The drama of Walford has gripped EastEnders fans since 1985. Set in Albert Square, the BBC soap follows the stories of local residents and their families as they go about their daily lives.

But while there were two 30-minute episodes per week, this has since increased as it's grown with popularity.

So, where can you watch EastEnders and what time is it on tonight? Find out everything...

What days is EastEnders on?

EastEnders is on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays - making four episodes a week in total. It is not usually on Wednesdays.

Sometimes scheduling can change due to pre-planned sporting fixtures or clashes with rival soap Coronation Street.

Read More: Who is Dotty Cotton in EastEnders and what do we know about actress Milly Zero?

What time is EastEnders on?

Episodes air on BBC1 on Mondays and Fridays at 8pm, and at 7:30pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Can I live stream EastEnders?

Yes, if you’re in the UK and have a TV license you can live stream episodes of EastEnders on BBC iPlayer.

EastEnders airs every weekday apart from Wednesdays. Picture: BBC

How can I catch up on old EastEnders episodes?

If you’re in the UK, episodes of EastEnders are available on BBC iPlayer for a month after their initial broadcast and usually take a few minutes to appear after the show on BBC1.

Read More: Who did Joe Swash play in EastEnders? Dancing On Ice star's acting career revealed