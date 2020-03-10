What time is EastEnders on tonight? And what days is it on?

10 March 2020, 12:02

When is EastEnders on?
When is EastEnders on? Picture: BBC

Is EastEnders on tonight? And what time? Here's everything you need to know about the BBC soaps TV schedule.

The drama of Walford has gripped EastEnders fans since 1985. Set in Albert Square, the BBC soap follows the stories of local residents and their families as they go about their daily lives.

But while there were two 30-minute episodes per week, this has since increased as it's grown with popularity.

So, where can you watch EastEnders and what time is it on tonight? Find out everything...

What days is EastEnders on?

EastEnders is on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays - making four episodes a week in total. It is not usually on Wednesdays.

Sometimes scheduling can change due to pre-planned sporting fixtures or clashes with rival soap Coronation Street.

Read More: Who is Dotty Cotton in EastEnders and what do we know about actress Milly Zero?

What time is EastEnders on?

Episodes air on BBC1 on Mondays and Fridays at 8pm, and at 7:30pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Can I live stream EastEnders?

Yes, if you’re in the UK and have a TV license you can live stream episodes of EastEnders on BBC iPlayer.

EastEnders airs every weekday apart from Wednesdays
EastEnders airs every weekday apart from Wednesdays. Picture: BBC

How can I catch up on old EastEnders episodes?

If you’re in the UK, episodes of EastEnders are available on BBC iPlayer for a month after their initial broadcast and usually take a few minutes to appear after the show on BBC1.

Read More: Who did Joe Swash play in EastEnders? Dancing On Ice star's acting career revealed

Eastenders Latest

See more Eastenders Latest

There are calls to ban the pubs from soaps over fears they encourage binge drinking

Petition calls for ban on soap pubs like Queen Vic and Rovers over fears they encourage boozing
Who is Dotty Cotton from EastEnders?

Who is Dotty Cotton in EastEnders and what do we know about actress Milly Zero?
Ben Mitchell appeared on Noughts and Crosses

Noughts and Crosses fans distracted as EastEnders’ Ben Mitchell makes surprise appearance
EastEnders fans were shocked by Kat Slater's confession

EastEnders spoilers: Viewers shocked as Kat Slater reveals she hasn’t seen daughter Zoe Slater in 15 years
Joe Swash played Mickey Miller on EastEnders

Who did Joe Swash play in EastEnders? Dancing On Ice star's acting career revealed

Trending on Heart

The UK's cases of coronavirus are increasing daily

Coronavirus UK mapped latest: Where in Britain are the confirmed COVID-19 cases as cases rise to 319?

Lifestyle

This Morning viewers were taught about the dangers of smart devices

This Morning expert reveals how to stop smart devices spying on you and your family at home

This Morning

How to find our if you're owed money from Student Loans Company

You could be owed hundreds from Student Loans Company - here's how to reclaim it

Lifestyle

Cinderella is officially the UK's favourite Disney Princess

Cinderella is officially the UK's favourite Disney Princess

Lifestyle

Loose Women has been cancelled on ITV

Why is Loose Women cancelled today? And when is it back on?

Harry Redknapp has spoken out about the documentary

Harry Redknapp claims he was 'deceived' after he's filmed charging £20k to support a charity