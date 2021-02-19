Is EastEnders' Stacey Fowler pregnant in real life?

Lacey Turner recently gave birth to her second baby. Picture: BBC/Instagram

Is Lacey Turner pregnant and when did she give birth? Here's what we know...

EastEnders' Stacey Slater is currently in the middle of a love triangle after discovering her former best friend Ruby Allen has struck up a romance with ex-husband Martin.

Clearly still in love with the father of her children, Lacey Turner’s character has been left heartbroken by the betrayal.

And things are only going to get worse as Stacey sets out to prove Ruby (Louisa Lytton) has been lying to Martin (James Bye) about her pregnancy.

But as the drama continues to unfold between the pair, BBC viewers have been questioning whether Ruby is the only one who is expecting a baby on the show…

So, is Stacey Fowler pregnant in real life? Here’s what we know…

Stacey Fowler is locked in a bitter feud with Ruby Allen. Picture: BBC

Is Lacey Turner pregnant?

Lacey Turner gave birth to a baby boy on February 3 2021, which means she was pregnant while filming the scenes which are currently airing on the BBC soap.

Read More: EastEnders’ Lacey Turner opens up about ‘difficult’ pregnancy after two previous miscarriages

The actress and her husband Matt Kay are already parents to 18-month-old daughter Dusty, and announced the birth of their second baby last month.

In a statement, Lacey told OK magazine: "Matt and I are so completely besotted with our early surprise and Dusty is so in love with her new baby brother!

"How lucky we all are."

This comes after Lacey announced her pregnancy back in September 2020, telling OK! Magazine: "After last time, we learned the best way was to have the attitude of 'if it happens it happens' – and then it did!

"It was a lovely surprise. It took so long with Dusty, but now they're coming along like buses!

"After the heartbreak we went through, it’s a miracle to fall pregnant so quickly."

Matt added: "We didn’t know if it was going to take years again so it was an amazing surprise."

Previously, the mum-of-two revealed she had two miscarriages seven weeks into a pregnancy before she had her daughter Dusty.

Is Stacey leaving EastEnders?

Lacey Turner’s character is set to leave Albert Square soon as she is currently on maternity leave.

It’s thought she will be back on the Square, but her exit storyline has not yet been revealed.

