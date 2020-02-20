EastEnders’ Lacey Turner opens up about ‘difficult’ pregnancy after two previous miscarriages

Lacey Turner has opened up about her previous miscarraiges. Picture: Instagram/ITV

EastEnders’ Lacey Turner has revealed she found it hard to get ‘excited’ about pregnancy following two heartbreaking miscarriages.

Actress Lacey Turner is currently taking a break from EastEnders over the past few months to take care of her adorable baby Dusty.

But now the 31-year-old has opened up about struggling with her pregnancy after previously suffering two miscarriages with husband Matt Kaye.

Speaking to The Sun Online, the Stacey Slater star said: "I found pregnancy quite difficult as I couldn’t allow myself to be excited because of previous experiences, so it seemed very long.

"I was fascinated with my body and the changes it made and how incredible it is, but I also found the adjustments very hard at times especially towards the end.”

Despite her heartache, Lacey went on to say she loves motherhood but it is “the hardest job” she’s ever had.

"It has changed me because it makes you see everything differently,” she said, adding: "It highlights what’s important and what isn’t! I think I’m much more chilled out now I’m a mother.”

Lacey gave birth to her first child in July, but lost two earlier babies at seven weeks.

Speaking on This Morning last year, Lacey - who married husband Matt in 2017 - admitted their 'whole world crumbled' when she miscarried.

She explained: “We couldn't believe it, we got a positive pregnancy test, you start thinking about names, and then we got to seven weeks and sadly lost it.

“It was heartbreaking, my whole world crumbled, I couldn't understand it.”

Lacey continued: “I didn’t know anybody who had been through something like this. I couldn't understand why I was so sad at something I had never met.”

Before adding: “It is really confusing. I thought, "what did I do? Was my steak not cooked properly?" You drive yourself insane.”

After welcoming little Dusty, the new mum hailed her a ‘miracle’, telling OK! magazine: “Dusty’s our little miracle – we call her Special Kay!"

Lacey also revealed how the couple decided on the sweet name for their little girl, as she added: “It wasn’t on our original list but we did an internet search for ‘pretty girls’ names’ and we both said it at the same time!

“Her middle name is Violet, which I also love. We’ve had mixed reactions, people either think it’s really cool or they don’t really know what to say!”