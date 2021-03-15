UK weather: Britain hit by -5C ‘polar air’ with more snow expected this week

The weather is taking a turn for the worse in the UK. Picture: PA Images/Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

Parts of the UK will see a 'cold blast' and snow over the next few days.

If you thought the weather was heating up as we head into Spring, unfortunately it looks like there’s a cold snap on the way.

In fact, forecasters are warning that more unsettled conditions are on the way, with the possibility of sub-zero temperatures, bitter winds and even some wintry showers.

According to The Weather Outlook, there is a 30 to 85 per cent chance of snow, with temperatures in the south east dipping as low as -5C.

Forecaster Brian Gaze said: “It will feel more like winter than spring, with polar air expected in coming weeks.

The UK will be hit by snow over the next week. Picture: PA Images

“Snow could settle, particularly in the South-East from Friday, with -5C lows in the South in the second half of the week.”

Read More: EastEnders' Louisa Lytton reveals she’s pregnant in sweet video with fiancé Ben Bhanvra

While snow already hit parts of the North over the weekend, by the end of this week the Met Office has suggested snow could reach the south.

A Met Office forecaster said: “Temperatures will potentially turn much colder than average in the South from Thursday, where showers could be wintry.

“Temperatures are also expected to be at or slightly-below average later in March and at the turn of the month.”

This comes as the UK has seen its coldest winter for eight years, according to Met Office figures.

The average temperature from December to the start of March was 3.51C, which was 0.21C below the average.

On Sunday, much of the UK was hit by strong gales and residents of Cumbria even woke up to snow-covered roads.

And it’s not over just yet, as a 2,000-mile 'Arctic dome' of cold air could potentially bring a three-week 'polar spring'.

According to The Mirror, forecaster John Hammond added: “An injection of Arctic air will see a chill as the week progresses.

“Temperatures may remain slightly below-par for much of the time later in the month. Snow cannot be discounted, with winds being more northwesterly than southwesterly.”

Now Read: Lockdown professor '80% sure' that Brits will be able to enjoy summer