Who plays Victoria Sugden in Emmerdale?

Emmerdale's Victoria Sugden is played by actress Isabel Hodgins. Picture: Instagram/ITV

What do we know about Victoria Sugden actress Isabel Hodgins? Age, career and family revealed...

Victoria Sugden is one of the longest-serving female characters on Emmerdale, having been on the soap for 15 years.

She has been part of some huge storylines over the years, finding a dead body, her marriage to Adam Barton (Adam Thomas) and accidentally running over vicar Ashley Thomas (John Middleton).

But who plays Victoria Sugden and what else has she been in? Here’s what we know…

Victoria Sugden has been part of some huge Emmerdale storylines. Picture: ITV

Isabel Hodgins has played Victoria Sugden in Emmerdale after landing the role when she was just 13.

The 27-year-old took over the role from Hannah Midgley, who played Victoria for 10 years, between 1996 and 2006.

After attending Sylvia Young theatre school in London, she got her job on the ITV soap straight away.

“I just loved dancing, and I went to dance classes and drama clubs,” Isabel previously said.

“I wanted to be a dancer in the West End. When I got to Sylvia Young, I met these extremely ridiculously talented people who were my age and could do things I couldn’t do.

“I struggled, I was so homesick, so I was going to leave at the end of the year. Then I got the ­audition for Emmerdale and every northern girl in my year went for it, and I got it. It was perfect.”

What else has Isabel Hodgins been in?

Having bagged her Emmerdale job straight out of school, Emmerdale is Isabel’s only major TV role.

In 2007, she was nominated for 'Best Newcomer' at the TV Choice and TV Quick awards, as well as the 'Spectacular Scene of the Year' award at the British Soap Awards in the same year.

Two years later, she won the same award - 'Spectacular Scene of the Year' - at the British Soap Awards for the scene when Victoria fell through ice onto a lake and discovered a dead body.

Is Isabel Hodgins married?

Isabel isn’t married, but it is unclear whether she is dating anyone.

The actress was dating fellow Emmerdale star Michael Parr, but they in 2019 after a four-year relationship.

Last year, she sparked romance rumours with Max Parker - who plays Luke Posner - after they posed for a loved-up photo, but they are just friends.