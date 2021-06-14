Emmerdale real life couple Chelsea Halfpenny and James Baxter announce their engagement

Chelsea Halfpenny and James Baxter from Emmerdale are engaged. Picture: Instagram

By Heart reporter

Chelsea Halfpenny and James Baxter are now engaged and announced the news on Instagram.

Former Emmerdale stars Chelsea Halfpenny and James Baxter have revealed they are engaged.

The pair - who played Amy Wyatt and Jake Doland on the soap - made the announcement on their social media accounts after a very romantic proposal.

Along with a string of sweet pictures of the couple, 29-year-old Chelsea wrote: "He liked it so he went and put a friggin ring on it!!!!!!!!

“Obv changed his name to 'FIANCÈ (green heart emoji)' immediately on my phone. Also congrats to my 14-year-old self on managing to get the boy with the spikey hair that she fancied so much."

One photo shows Chelsea’s gorgeous gold engagement ring with a big emerald stone.

Their co-stars were quick to comment on the snap, with Charlie Webb writing: "Basically the best news of life (heart emoji)".

Isabel Hodgins said: "Oh Chels!!!!!! Amazing news!!! Love you both!!", while Adam Thomas simply added: "Wahooooo".

James Baxter shared his engagement news. Picture: Instagram

Emmerdale star Rebecca Ryan, also wrote: “Woohooooo!! Aghhhh congratulations what lovely news!! So happy for you xxx.”

James, 30, also shared the news on his own social media, posting a selfie of the pair with the caption: "Can't smile wide enough".

While Chelsea and James both starred in the ITV soap, they never actually shared any scenes together as Chelsea started in 2010 and her fiancé left the Dales a year before in 2009.

This comes after Chelsea shared a post on James’ 30th birthday, declaring the pair were in it for the ‘long term’.

Chelsea Halfpenny wished James Baxter a happy 30th birthday. Picture: Instagram

“Happy 30th Birthday you beautiful human,” she said, continuing: “I love you so much that I’ll make toast for us both and give you the one that looks the best.

“You are silly, you take things too far, you burp too much, and you are ridiculously thoughtful and kind and funny and I’m pretty set on being with you on the longggggg term.”

After leaving Emmerdale, Chelsea went on to play Alicia Munroe in Casualty between 2015 and 2019.

Meanwhile, James has been playing the role of Leroy in Still Open All Hours since 2013.