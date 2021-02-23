Who is Emmerdale's Juliette Holiday and where have you seen her before?

Juliette Holiday has returned to Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

Who is Juliette Holiday from Emmerdale and what do we know about actress Amelia Curtis?

Back in January, Juliette Holliday returned to Emmerdale out of the blue, to the shock of Jimmy and Nicola King.

Fans of the soap will know Juliette as the mother of Jimmy's son Carl, but what else do we know about her? And where have you seen actress Amelia Curtis before?

Who is Juliette Holiday from Emmerdale?

Juliette last appeared in Emmerdale back in 2014, demanding that Jimmy sign papers to waive his rights to their then unborn child.

Emmerdale's Juliette Holiday is played by Amelia Curtis. Picture: ITV

The character conceived his baby after a mix up at the fertility clinic meant she was accidentally impregnated with Jimmy's sperm rather than that of her agreed donor.

Juliette then ended up giving birth at Mill Cottage and the newborn was named Carl.

While Jimmy was allowed to see his baby, Juliette’s estranged husband Greg turned up and Jimmy was banned from visiting his son.

Nicola then ran away with baby Carl, but changed her mind and returned him to his mum, before Jimmy had to convince her not to press charges.

In 2015, Greg unexpectedly left and Juliette asked Jimmy to take care of Carl.

Juliette made her last appearance in February 2016 when she granted Jimmy parental responsibility for Carl.

Who is actress Amelia Curtis?

Amelia is a 48-year-old actress who was born in Stockholm, Sweden.

She has a long list of TV credits, including her most recent stint on Coronation Street as the prosecution barrister at Yasmeen Metcalfe’s trial.

The star also played nurse Catherine Deane in The Royal and had the role of Ian McShane’s screen daughter Vicki in Lovejoy.

Other credits include Love Soup as Fae Maddison and the second series of The Syndicate as Natalie, as well as Holby City and Waterloo Road.

Away from the screen, Amelia is married to the actor Vincent Regan who has starred in 300, Troy and Clash of the Titans.

