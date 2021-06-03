Does Eric Pollard die in Emmerdale?

Emmerdale fans are worried Eric is leaving Emmerdale
Emmerdale fans are worried Eric is leaving Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

Is Eric leaving Emmerdale and does he die? Here's what we know...

Eric Pollard has become an Emmerdale legend after joining the soap 35 years ago.

But fans of the soap were horrified when he was left to die after a confrontation with Mack (Lawrence Robb).

So, is Eric dead in Emmerdale and what happened to him? Here’s what we know…

Eric Pollard is played by actor Chris Chittell
Eric Pollard is played by actor Chris Chittell. Picture: ITV

Is Eric Pollard leaving Emmerdale?

It is not clear what will happen to Eric, but the actor who plays him, Chris Chittell is not thought to be leaving the soap.

The drama started when Mack tried to blackmail Eric, saying if he agreed to forget about matters with Aaron, he would give him Val’s coat back.

Eric then started to suffer pains in his chest, before he collapsed to the floor.

Mack looked horrified as Eric then fell to the floor, but it is unclear whether he leaves Eric to suffer or calls an ambulance.

Will Eric Pollard die in Emmerdale?

It seems as though Eric will not die, but his angina attack does leave him in hospital.

After Eric’s health scare, one person wrote on Twitter: “Poor Eric, Mackenzie could of at least called an Ambulance anonymously right? #Emmerdale.”

Another said: “MacKenzie is A DEMON! How can he leave Eric to potentially die? OMG #Emmerdale.”

While a third wrote: “Did Eric just die? #Emmerdale.”

Meanwhile, Eric Pollard is played by actor Chris Chittell who is 72-years-old.

Chris is married to his Emmerdale co-star Lesley Dunlop
Chris is married to his Emmerdale co-star Lesley Dunlop. Picture: PA Images

Chris was born in Aldershot, Hampshire and started his career as a model. He then went on to star in children’s TV show Freewheelers, with other early credits including The Tomorrow People, The Beast in the Cellar and Golden Rendezvous.

The actor bagged his role in Emmerdale in 1986, and has been a main character ever since.

Chris is married to his Emmerdale co-star Lesley Dunlop who plays Brenda Walker.

The pair met back in 2008 when Brenda first joined the show and they began dating before becoming engaged in 2015.

They officially became husband and wife, after they wed in St Peter’s Church in Coverack, Cornwall on June 18th 2016.

