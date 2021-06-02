What happened to Scott Windsor in Emmerdale?

Emmerdale's Scott Windsor was played by Ben Freeman. Picture: Shutterstock

What happened to Emmerdale's Scott Windsor and where is actor Ben Freeman now?

Emmerdale's Scott Windsor first arrived on the soap in 1993 played by actor Toby Cokerell, before Scott Windsor took over in 1998.

During his time on the soap, Scott’s most memorable storylines include a shocking affair with step sister Kelly Windsor, and fathering Zoe Tate’s child.

But what happened to Scott in Emmerdale and where is Ben Freeman now?

Ben Freeman starred in Emmerdale as Scott Windsor. Picture: PA Images

What happened to Scott Windsor in Emmerdale?

Scott had his fair share of drama in Emmerdale, including his relationship with Chloe Atkinson (Amy Nuttall).

While with Chloe, Scott had a one-night-stand with Zoe Tate (Leah Bracknell), who got pregnant.

Zoe's brother Chris (Peter Amory) then vowed to get revenge on Scott and even ended up setting fire to his garage.

Scott then went on to have affairs with Debbie Dingle and his new step-sister Dawn Woods, before deciding to move to London to stay with a friend in 2007.

Scott Windsor was in EastEnders until 2007. Picture: Shutterstock

In January 2008, Scott was heard calling Viv and he told her that he will not be returning to the village, and was putting Tug Ghyll up for sale.

Where is Ben Freeman now?

Since leaving his role on Emmerdale behind, Ben went on to star in a host of stage shows including The Rocky Horror Picture Show in the West End.

As well as appearing in films across the pond in America, he also recently bagged a short role in Doctors as a police officer.

Ben Freeman was cast as Caleb Malone in EastEnders. Picture: BBC

He also starred in Hooligan Escape - The Russian Job, alongside Hollyoaks’ Ali Bastian and Bad Education's Charlie Wernham.

Ben’s other credits include Grange Hill and Robin Hood: The Rebellion.

Most recently, Ben bagged a role in EastEnders as mysterious new character Caleb.

Caleb was part a storyline earlier this year involving Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams), who recently returned to Albert Square with her evil dad Lucas Johnson (Don Gilet).