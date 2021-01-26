Who plays Caleb Malone in EastEnders?

Ben Freeman has been cast as Caleb Malone in EastEnders. Picture: BBC

Who is Caleb Malone in EastEnders and who did actor Ben Freeman play in Emmerdale?

EastEnders viewers have been introduced to a very mysterious new character in the form of Caleb Malone.

And the familiar face has been thrown straight into the drama as he was seen speaking to Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams) about her evil dad Lucas Johnson (Don Gilet).

But what do we know about Caleb Malone and the actor who plays him Ben Freeman? Here’s everything you need to know…

Who plays Caleb Malone in EastEnders?

Caleb is played by actor Ben Freeman, who is set to appear in a handful of episodes this winter.

Ben Freeman played Scott Windsor in Emmerdale. Picture: Shutterstock

Ben has had a lengthy acting career as he has starred in Grange Hill, as well shows including The Rocky Horror Picture Show in the West End.

As well as appearing in films across the pond in America, he also recently bagged a short role in Doctors as a police officer.

Who did Ben Freeman play in Emmerdale?

Ben freeman previously played bad boy Scott Windsor in Emmerdale and was last seen in the soap back in 2007.

He took over the role of Scott from Toby Cockerell and some of his most memorable storylines include a shocking affair with step sister Kelly Windsor, and fathering Zoe Tate’s child.

Quickly recognising the actor from his time on the ITV soap, one EastEnders viewer said: "Well Ben Freeman has aged well in his time since Emmerdale!"

Another tweeted: "Oh Scott Windsor from Emmerdale got hot."

A third wrote: "Ooh, Scott from Emmerdale."

Meanwhile, back in Walford Caleb will be part of an ongoing storyline involving Chelsea, who recently returned to Albert Square with her dad Lucas.

It was recently revealed that Chelsea was the person behind the brutal attack of Lucas.

The truth was revealed when she received a mysterious phone call that exposed her crime.

She was heard saying: "I got the message loud and clear. You almost killed him.

Following their reply, she continued: "Well you should care, because the man they assaulted was the man I lined up for the job.

"You sent me a message. Here's one for you. You want this job done, and done well, you need to wind your neck in. Trust me, I've got everything under control."

