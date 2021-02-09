Who plays Eric Pollard in Emmerdale and who is he married to in real life?

Eric Pollard actor Chris Chittell is married to his co-star. Picture: ITV/PA Images

How old is Emmerdale's Chris Chittell and who is he married to?

Eric Charles Pollard has become an iconic member of the Emmerdale family since he joined the show all the way back in 1986.

In fact, he is currently the soap's longest-serving actor and the longest-serving character in the history of Emmerdale.

But while we know everything about his on-screen life, we don’t know much about actor Chris Chittell who plays him.

Who plays Eric Pollard and how old is he?

Eric Pollard is played by actor Chris Chittell who is 72-years-old.

Chris Chittell and Lesley Dunlop are married. Picture: PA Images

Chris was born in Aldershot, Hampshire and started his career as a model. He then went on to star in children’s TV show Freewheelers, with other early credits including The Tomorrow People, The Beast in the Cellar and Golden Rendezvous.

The actor bagged his role in Emmerdale in 1986, and has been a main character ever since.

Read More: Who is Connor in Emmerdale and why do you recognise him?

Who is Eric Pollard actor Chris Chittell married to in real life?

Chris Chittell is married to his Emmerdale co-star Lesley Dunlop who plays Brenda Walker.

The pair met back in 2008 when Brenda first joined the show and they began dating before becoming engaged in 2015.

Chris Chittell is married to his Emmerdale co-star Lesley Dunlop who plays Brenda Walker. Picture: ITV

They officially became husband and wife, after they wed in St Peter’s Church in Coverack, Cornwall on June 18th 2016.

The ceremony took place in front of family and close friends including co-stars Bhaskar Patel (Rishi Sharma), Sam Hall (Samson Dingle) and Nicola Wheeler (Nicola King).

Chris has previously opened up about working with his wife, telling the Daily Record: “It was weird. Somehow we’d never met before and we just kept bumping into each other at work.

“I can’t even remember if I asked her for a date or she asked me, but she is wonderful and we’re very happy.”

After the pair recently kissed on screen with no social distancing required, one viewer tweeted: "Emmerdale eric and brenda was proper cute and so happy they didn't have to distance as they are married yay".

Another added: "Wow Eric & Brenda actually kissed , no camera trickery, a proper kiss # emmerdale ".

Now Read: Coronation Street, Emmerdale and EastEnders stars whose children are famous