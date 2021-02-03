Coronation Street, Emmerdale and EastEnders stars whose children are famous

Many soap stars have famous children. Picture: Instagram/PA Images/Getty Images

Soap stars such as Sally Dynevor, Shane Richie and Patsy Palmer all have famous children.

They say good looks run the family, but for these famous faces, it appears stardom is also in the genes.

After the success of Netflix’s Bridgerton this year, many TV fans were shocked to find out Phoebe Dynevor - who plays Daphne - is actually the real life daughter of Sally Dynevor.

Sally has played Sally Webster in Coronation Street since 1986, but her 25-year-old daughter has also had roles in many shows.

Phoebe landed her first acting gig at 14-years-old when she starred in ­Waterloo Road, and later starred in Prisoners’ Wives.

So, let’s take a look at some other soap stars who also have famous children.

Noah Jupe, son of Coronation Street’s Katy Cavanagh

Noah Jupe, is the son of Coronation Street’s Katy Cavanagh. Picture: PA Images

Many TV fans will recognise Noah for starring as Henry Fraser alongside Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant in The Undoing.

The 15-year-old actor previously appeared in A Quiet Place and 2016 BBC drama The Night Manager.

Noah’s mum Katy played Julie Carp in Corrie from 2008 to 2015 and was introduced as a new girlfriend of Kirk Sutherland. She was also revealed to be Eileen Grimshaw's half-sister.

Jake Roche, son of EastEnders’ Shane Richie

Shane Richie has become a household name thanks to his role as Alfie Moon in EastEnders back in 2002.

Many people might not know that his son with ex-wife Coleen Nolan is the frontman of the band Rixton – who now go by the name of Push Baby.

In 2014, their single Me And My Broken Heart got to number one on the UK charts, and Jake was also previously engaged to Little Mix star Jesy Nelson.

Dani Dyer, daughter of EastEnders’ Danny

Dani Dyer is the daughter of EastEnders’ Danny. Picture: PA Images

We all know Danny Dyer as former landlord of the Queen Vic Mick Carter, but his daughter is also famous in her own right.

24-year-old Dani won Love Island back in 2018 and now has her own clothing line and is a social media influencer.

Charlie Quirke, son of Emmerdale’s Pauline Quirke

Pauline Quirke has been on our TV screens for years, starring in shows such as Emmerdale and Birds of a Feather.

Her son Charlie, 26, is also an actor and has previously appeared on Casualty.

He also starred in the revived series of Birds of a Feather as Travis Stubbs.

Fenton Merkell, son of EastEnders’ Patsy Palmer

Patsy Palmer first appeared on EastEnders as Bianca all the way back in 1993, but she has now moved across the pond to pursue a career as a DJ.

And it looks like her son Fenton is also following in her footsteps as the 20-year-old has signed to modelling agency Select Management in Los Angeles.

His pictures have features in magazines such as Wonderland, ID and Flaunt.

Lennon Gallagher, son of Emmerdale’s Patsy Kensit

Patsy Kensit’s son Lennon is also a model and has worked for Yves Saint Laurent and Lanvin.