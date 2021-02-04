Who is Connor in Emmerdale and why do you recognise him?

Danny Cunningham plays Connor in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

Who is Emmerdale's Connor and what do we know about actor Danny Cunningham?

Mysterious new character Connor turned up in Emmerdale last month with a bone to pick with Paul.

The character arrived at the scrapyard to get back the money he’s owed, after Paul (Reece Dinsdale) began gambling again.

And things are set to get even worse for Paul this week, as Connor demanded that he coughs up £4000, before it's too late.

But who plays Connor in Emmerdale and where have you seen him before?

Who plays Connor in Emmerdale?

Connor is played by 51-year-old actor Danny Cunningham.

Connor is played by Danny Cunningham in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

Danny was born in Bradford, West Yorkshire and has appeared in multiple TV shows since starting his career back in 1986.

Read More: Coronation Street, Emmerdale and EastEnders stars whose children are famous

What else has Danny Cunningham been in?

Soap fans may remember Danny as Coronation Street’s Jimmy Sykes, the brother of Linda Baldwin.

He appeared in nine episodes of the ITV soap between October 2000 and November 2001.

According to the actor's IMDb page, Danny also has a long list of other TV credits.

He starred in Casualty as two different characters (Alistair Murrell and a man called Steve), as well as playing Ellis Morgan and Tom Woodley in Holby City.

In The Bill, Danny starred as three different characters (Graham Dunn, Craig Dixon and Andy O'Neill), while he also played Cameron Jessop in Waterloo Road.

Back in the 1990s, Danny was in Grange Hill and also had a big role in Soldier Soldier.

Danny also played Happy Mondays star Shaun Ryder in the Manchester music film 24 Hour Party People back in 2002, as well as playing Coogan in I’m Alan Partridge.

More recently, Danny played the lead role in a short film called Abduction in 2019.

Back in the Dales, Mandy Dingle’s (Lisa Riley) relationship with Paul is becoming more strained as his addiction continues to spiral.

Now Read: Emmerdale real-life couple Laura Norton and Mark Jordon welcome first baby