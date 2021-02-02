Emmerdale real-life couple Laura Norton and Mark Jordon welcome first baby

Emmerdale couple Laura Norton and Mark Jordon welcomed a baby boy over the weekend. Picture: Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Congratulations are in order for Emmerdale couple Laura Norton and Mark Jordon who are now parents.

Emmerdale’s Laura Norton has given birth to a baby boy with her fellow soap star fiancé Mark Jordon.

The couple shared the sweet news on Instagram on Monday, revealing they've called their son Jesse.

Posting a string of photos from the hospital, Laura, 37, wrote: “So, on Friday Jan 29th at 1.30am we managed to bring this little champ into the world.

“It was the most incredible, surreal experience I have ever had and probably ever will and my tiny mind is blown.

“He is perfect and we’re all so happy to welcome him to the fam. Jesse Jordon we’re all head over heels IN LOVE with you.”

Praising her other half and the nurses at the Royal Oldham birthing centre, she added: “@daddyjordon you were the BEST birthing partner would absolutely not be in one piece without you and @roh_birthcentre are amazing!!

“All the girls but espesh Amy our midwife who is some sort of super hero 🦸‍♀️🤍👶🏽”.

Mark shared his own post where he confirmed their child weighed 8oz 10lbs, adding: "Welcome to the world Jesse Jordon 👼🏻🌈💙."

And their friends and followers were quick to share their well wishes, with fellow Emmerdale actress Rosie Bentham writing: “Oh. My. Goodness 😍🥺😭✨Congrats xxxx”

Lisa Riley said: “You are a SUPERSTAR ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️CONGRATULATIONS to you both........we are gleaming for you all 😘😘😘😘😘”

While Sammy Winward commented: “So in love with him already and the proudest friend on earth 💙💫,” and Fiona Wade wrote: “Sooo beautiful darling!! So incredibly happy for you guys!”

Laura joined Emmerdale as Kerry Wyatt in 2012, while 56-year-old Mark played Daz Spencer from 2014 until 2019.

The couple began dating after meeting on set and revealed they were engaged on New Year's Day in 2019.

They then announced they were expecting their first baby in August last year.

Mark shares two older children - Joseph, 22, and Poppy, 18 - with his ex wife and Benidorm star Siobhan Finneran.

