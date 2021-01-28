How old is April Windsor in Emmerdale and who plays her?

April Winsdor is played by Amelia Flanagan in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV/PA Images

Who is Emmerdale's April Windsor and what do we know about actress Amelia Flanagan?

Emmerdale has looked a little different over the past few months, with many actors forced to miss out on filming due to coronavirus restrictions.

But while younger cast and characters have barely been on screen this week April Windsor finally returned to the drama.

As April emerged from her house for the first time in ages, some viewers didn’t recognise the young girl and were stunned by how much she has grown up.

“omg when did april on emmerdale get so old?? she has grown up so much,” said one fan.

April Windsor returned to Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

Another wrote: “Look how much April has grown since the last time we saw her! Tori mentioned this months ago. #Emmerdale.”

Read More: Who is April’s mum Donna Windsor in Emmerdale and how did she die?

A third added: “It's nice to see April back. She looks so much more grown up #Emmerdale.”

But how old is April and who is the actress who plays her in Emmerdale?

How old is April in Emmerdale?

April is the 11-year-old daughter of Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) and the late Donna Windsor (Verity Rushworth).

She first arrived on the soap back in 2014 when she was just five-years-old.

April’s mum Donna tragically died just five months after she returned to the Dales with her daughter.

She was suffering with a terminal illness, but made the ultimate sacrifice for her family, when she threw herself off the top of a multi-storey car park while handcuffed to dangerous villain Gary North (Fergus O'Donnell).

Who plays April in Emmerdale?

Actress Amelia Flanagan is a year older than her soap character and is 12 years of age.

While this is Amelia’s first major TV role, she also has two siblings in the soap world.

Twins Isabella and William are both currently in Coronation Street and play Hope Stape and Joseph Brown who joined the soap in 2017.

Amelia also won Best Young Performance at the British Soap Awards in 2015.

Now Read: Emmerdale spoilers: Is Harriet Finch leaving and will she lose her job?