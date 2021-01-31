Who does Dancing On Ice star Joe-Warren Plant play in Emmerdale?

Joe-Warren Plant has joined the Dancing On Ice line up. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Who does Joe-Warren Plant play in Emmerdale and has he left the soap?

Dancing On Ice is finally back on our screens to get rid of those winter blues.

And one man taking on the challenge this year is actor Joe-Warren Plant, who has been partnered with Vanessa Bauer.

Joe-Warren opened the 2021 series and impressed the judges with his skills, despite a mid-routine fall.

But what do we know about Joe-Warren’s career, and who did he play in Emmerdale?

Who does Joe-Warren Plant play in Emmerdale?

Joe-Warren plays Jacob Gallagher in Emmerdale after joining the show back in August 2010.

He was part of a major grooming storyline where Maya (Louisa Clein) abused him for months.

She went on to receive a 12-month sentence after pleading guilty to sending him inappropriate texts when he was 15.

Louisa avoided more serious charges as Jacob had refused to give any evidence against her.

Has Joe-Warren plant left Emmerdale?

The actor hasn’t left the soap completely, but is taking a six month break to compete on Dancing on Ice.

On screen, his exit will be explained by Jacob leaving the village to visit his mum Alicia in Portugal.

Confirming the news on This Morning, Joe-Warren told Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby: "I've been wearing them around the house to get them moulded to my feet.

Joe-Warren Plant's character Jacob was groomed in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

"I’m super excited, I can’t even describe it. I’ve got the time off Emmerdale to really focus on training, and you know, try my best and learn some new skills.

"It’s a new challenge I have never done anything like that before, so yeah, super excited."

When he was announced for the show, Joe-Warren also said, “I’m so excited to learn something new. I’m in it to win it, 100 percent! (I’m) super excited.

“I’m glad I have the time off Emmerdale to really focus on training, just to try my best and learn a new skill. It’s a new challenge, I’ve never done anything like it before, so super excited.”

When quizzed about getting dressed up in some sparkly outfits, he revealed, “I can’t wait. I love getting dressed up, fancy dress parties, it’s all part of the fun.”

