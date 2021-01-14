Joe-Warren Plant says it's 'important' to have chemistry with Dancing On Ice partner Vanessa Bauer

Joe has been partnered with Vanessa for Dancing On Ice 2021. Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Alice Dear

Joe-Warren Plant and Vanessa Bauer are set to make their skating debut this weekend.

Joe-Warren Plant said it is "important" for him to have chemistry with his professional Dancing On Ice partner Vanessa Bauer.

The Emmerdale actor, 18, will be skating live for the first time with the brunette beauty, 24, this Sunday as Dancing On Ice 2021 launches.

Joe said he thinks it is important to have chemistry with Vanessa on the ice. Picture: Instagram/Joe-Warren Plant

The actor said his professional partner is "great" and that they are "getting on really well".

Speaking to press ahead of Sunday's show, Joe said: "We're dedicated to the show so we're just trying to do our best.

He added: "We've got to tell a story on the ice as well, so I think it's important for us to have good chemistry."

Joe-Warren Plant and Vanessa will be performing for the first time this Sunday. Picture: Instagram/Joe-Warren Plant

Joe did admit he was a little worried as Vanessa has never not made it to the final with a celebrity before.

He confessed: "There's a little bit of pressure there to get her to that destination, but at the same time, I'm just going to enjoy it and whatever happens will happen."

There are some reports Joe-Warren Plant has split from his girlfriend. Picture: Instagram/Joe-Warren Plant

Joe is rumoured to have recently split from his girlfriend, Nicole Hadlow.

Before Christmas 2020, a source told The Sun that the couple had had a "series of rows" and that training for the show had "put a strain on their relationship".

They told the publication: "He's been spending hours on the ice with Vanessa and the trainers and it has been tough on them.

"Nicole deleted all the recent snaps of them on Instagram recently and has been leaning on her family and friends."

Joe's representative had "no comment" when approached about the young couple's relationship last year.

