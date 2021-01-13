Graham Bell's Dancing On Ice partner Yebin Mok in 'freak accident' as leg is stabbed with ice blade

By Alice Dear

The professional Dancing On Ice skater will be off the show for weeks after suffering the horrific injury.

Dancing On Ice have revealed that this week Graham Bell's professional dance partner, Yebin Mok, was involved in a 'freak accident' that left her with a laceration in her leg.

Yebin sustained the injury while in training with the Olympic skier and was given immediate medical attention after she suffered a stab wound from an ice blade.

READ MORE: Rebekah Vardy put Dancing On Ice partner in hospital after slicing his face with skate

Yebin was given immediate medical treatment following the accident. Picture: ITV

Pictures of the horrific moment show Graham holding Yebin's hand as she is seen to by medical professionals.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield revealed on This Morning that they had been shown a picture of the injury which ‘exposed her tendons’.

Holly said she refused to look at the gory image, but Phil told viewers: "she's going to be out of the show for quite a few weeks I think".

Yebin will not be taking part in the show for a number of weeks. Picture: ITV

Graham and Yebin were meant to be performing on the launch show on Sunday night, but changes have since been made.

Instead, Rufus will be performing with his professional skater Robin, while Graham will perform the week after with Karina Mantra while Yebin recuperates.

Graham Bell will be performing next Sunday instead. Picture: ITV

This news comes only days after celeb skater Rebekah Vardy revealed she had accidentally sliced her professional partner's face open with her skate.

At the time, she said: "I seem to be the only one who’s ended up hurting my pro, putting him in hospital.

"I do apologise. No, It was awful; I think I’ve just come to terms with scarring his face."

READ NOW: The Masked Singer's fans convinced Dragon is Courtney Act after past performance resurfaces