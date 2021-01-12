Rebekah Vardy put Dancing On Ice partner in hospital after slicing his face with skate

Rebekah Vardy's skating partner sustained an injury during rehearsals. Picture: Instagram

Rebekah revealed that she accidentally injured pro skater Andy Buchanan during rehearsals.

Rebekah Vardy's DOI skating partner was taken to hospital after sustaining an injury to his face.

Pro skater Andy Buchanan had his faced 'sliced open' by a skate after a trick they were practicing went wrong.

Rebekah said: "I seem to be the only one who’s ended up hurting my pro, putting him in hospital.

Rebekah Vardy is one of the contestants on this series of Dancing On Ice. Picture: ITV

"I do apologise. No, it was awful; I think I’ve just come to terms with scarring his face."

She added: "We were practicing a trick and we changed it slightly from something that we would normally do – and we did it on a daily basis and everything would go right and nothing would go wrong.

"On this occasion, it went very wrong and the back of my heel and my blade sliced his face open.

"He was fine. All he was concerned about was making sure that he could skate the next day, where I was not interested in that in the slightest, I just wanted to make sure that he was OK.

"It was quite scary. But it brings back the realisation that what we’re doing is really bloody dangerous, but he’s fine. It’s a bit dramatic but he’s OK."

Dancing On Ice returns this Sunday, with the likes of Billie Shepherd, Rufus Hound and Jason Donovan all joining Rebekah Vardy on the star-studded line-up.

Dancing On Ice is on Sunday 17 January at 6pm on ITV

