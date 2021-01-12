Coronation Street's Harry Visinoni shocked after finding 4ft python on his toilet seat

Seb Franklin actor Harry Visinoni had to call the RSPCA to remove the snake.

Coronation Street actor Harry Visinoni was left shocked over the weekend, when he found a snake in his home in Manchester.

The star - who is best known for playing Seb Franklin in the ITV soap - was cleaning his teeth in the bathroom on Saturday night when he spotted the python appear from behind the toilet.

Harry shared his unexpected discovery on his Instagram Stories, where he could be heard saying: "There is a snake. There is a f**king snake right there!"

Explaining the moment he spotted the creature, he said: “I was just brushing my teeth and saw what looked like a snake head pop from behind the wall at the back of the toilet.

Coronation Street's Harry Visinoni found a snake in his house. Picture: RSPCA

“I didn’t take it in at first and then looked again and realised what I had actually seen so I left the bathroom quickly and closed the door.”

The actor said he and his girlfriend Ellie Isaac then “went back in and watched as the snake then slithered onto the top of the toilet” where it sat on the seat.

After shutting the door behind them, they returned to the bathroom after a few minutes but the snake had disappeared.

Later on in the evening, Harry shared a video of an RSPCA staff member carefully removing the snake from his bathroom, before sharing a photo of it contained in a fabric bag.

Animal rescuer Sonia Hulme said: “[The snake] was quite feisty and really didn’t want to come away from the radiator – so I managed to unscrew the top part and as it dropped forward Harry caught the radiator and I managed to hold the tail of the snake using a pillowcase covering my hands which I safely managed to get her into.

“I thought it was quite apt that this royal python was found on the throne – and as she is a female we thought it would be appropriate to call her Lulu.”

Lulu seemingly belonged to the house’s previous owner, who died last month.

Sonia added: “We suspect she escaped months ago and probably lived in the wall cavity – but thankfully snakes can often survive with long gaps between meals.

“She is in really good condition and is certainly feeding well now.”

The snake is now in the care of the RSPCA where she will be looked after by a specialist reptile keeper.

The RSPCA recommends that anyone who sees a stray exotic snake should keep a safe distance and call their helpline on 0300 1234 999.

